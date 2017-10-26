Ossining Woman Ordered to Pay Back $251,000 to Company

An Ossining woman was sentenced Wednesday to one to four years in state prison for stealing more than $250,000 from her Pleasantville employer.

Erika Flores, 47, worked as an accounting clerk for Prospero Equipment Corporation, a national commercial winery, beer and spirits supply company, for approximately 10 years and was responsible for accounts payable for the credit cards used by the company.

According to Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr., an investigation by the District Attorney’s Office and the Mount Pleasant Police Department revealed Flores used company credit cards between January 2012 and June 2016 without permission and falsified records to conceal personal expenses.

She also had corporate checks drawn to the credit card company so there would be sufficient funds to cover her personal charges without detection. The probe revealed Flores stole $251,437 by using two company credit cards for such personal expenses as food, travel and clothing.

Flores was arrested by Mount Pleasant Police on June 30, 2016 and pled guilty to one count of grand larceny in the second degree, a Class C felony, on June 28, 2017. In addition to her jail sentence, she was ordered to pay full restitution of the money she stole.