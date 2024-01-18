Ossining Schools Address Firearms Storage in Homes

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Ossining Board of Education recently adopted a resolution aimed at enhancing student safety that addresses the secure storage of firearms in homes.

The resolution was spearheaded by Interim Superintendent of Schools Mary Fox-Alter, who noted 4.6 million children in the United States live in households with at least one loaded, unlocked firearm.

“Student safety is our number one priority, and the adoption of this resolution reflects our proactive stance in addressing the pressing issue of secure firearm storage within our community,” said Fox-Alter.

New York State law requires adults to securely store firearms where a child 16 years old or younger resides. The Board of Education’s resolution directs Fox-Alter and district staff to update the Student Handbook by incorporating information on the significance of secure gun storage. The new language will highlight legal obligations for parents and guardians to securely store firearms and the importance of keeping guns loaded, locked up and separate from ammunition.

“By updating the Student Handbook and engaging with the community, we aim to empower families with the knowledge and tools necessary to prevent unauthorized access to firearms,” Ms. Fox-Alter said. “Together, we are building a safer environment for every student in the Ossining Union Free School District.”

A letter will be sent in both English and Spanish to parents and guardians. The information will also be included in registration materials to ensure widespread awareness.