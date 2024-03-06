Ossining Man Charged in Hawthorne Fatal Hit-and-Run Accident

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A 35-year-old Ossining man was arrested Monday evening for fatally striking a pedestrian and then leaving the scene of an accident on Route 9A in Hawthorne.

Mount Pleasant police announced Tuesday that Fabricio Argudo Saldana struck a 62-year-old man with his vehicle as he was crossing the road in the area of 231 Saw Mill River Rd., just south of the Audi car dealership at 6:20 p.m. The vehicle then left the scene before police arrived.

The victim, whose identity wasn’t released, was rushed to Westchester Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

With the help of the Westchester County Department of Public Safety’s Real Time Crime Center and the Ossining Police Department, the vehicle and driver were found in Ossining later Monday evening.

Saldana was charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a Class D felony.

Police said the investigation is continuing. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the accident, should contact the Mount Pleasant Police Detective Division at 914-769-1941.