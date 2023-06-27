Ossining Grad Charged in Fatal Hit-and-Run in Peekskill

A recent Ossining High School graduate has been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident in Peekskill that claimed the life of a 79-year-old Ossining man.

Brian Sarmiento, 18, was arraigned in Peekskill City Court June 16, a day after Art Peterson died at Westchester Medical Center from injuries sustained after he was hit by a car June 12 about 10 p.m. on Howard St. near Pugsley Park.

Sarmiento, who graduated from Ossining High June 17, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, resulting in serious physical injury or death, a Class D felony. He was released on $5,000 bail and is due back in court July 20, according to a published report.

Peterson, who walked with a cane, was heading home from a garage on Howard Street where he rented space to store and work on his cars when he was hit.

Peekskill Walks, a resident-led group that advocates for safer streets in the city, renewed its call for Peekskill officials to take action following the incident.

“What happened to Art Peterson is a tragedy. The culture of reckless driving has gotten way out of control in Peekskill. This wasn’t an isolated incident. Several other pedestrians have suffered serious, life-changing injuries just this year, and the vast majority of these incidents are preventable,” Peekskill Walks said in a statement.

“City Hall needs to look at the steps other cities have taken to achieve Vision Zero, in which no pedestrians or drivers are seriously injured in traffic crashes. This is an achievable, data-driven goal. Our condolences are with Art’s family and everyone who knew him. We have to stop pretending it’s inevitable that a certain number of people will be violently struck by drivers each year. Our streets are not safe enough, and it’s time to stop talking about it and enact meaningful change,” the group added.

The Peekskill Common Council was scheduled Monday night to vote to submit an application for a federal Safe Streets for All grant that provides funding for initiatives to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries.

Peterson was born in Ossining and graduated from Ossining High School in 1961. He entered the U.S. Airforce and was honorably discharged. He then owned and operated a roofing business serving Westchester County for more than 35 years.

Peterson was an avid Bow hunter and enjoyed Judo and playing the guitar. His greatest passion though was maintaining and racing his 1967 Chevy Nova, which he finally ran in the 10s in Lebanon Valley and Dover NY. He also enjoyed playing poker at the Italian club in Verplanck. In addition, he enjoyed eating and loved prime rib, porterhouse, and potatoes.

Peterson is survived by his daughter Alice and his son-in-lawn John McDonnell; two granddaughters, Riley and Casey McDonnell; four siblings, Ken, Gary, Julie and his brother-in-law Alan Gualtiere, and Thomas, and his sister-in-law Barbara. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.