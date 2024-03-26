Orlo Clark

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Orlo R. Clark III, 81, passed away on Mar. 18. He was surrounded by family and friends and died peacefully after several years of failing health.

Orlo was born on Apr. 12, 1942, in White Plains and moved to Pleasantville as a teenager. He graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1961.

Orlo was predeceased by his beloved son, Orlo R. Clark IV. Orlo is survived by his loving wife of nearly 40 years, Patricia Clark. Orlo is also survived by three daughters, Courtney Clark (Dan Smith), Tracey Carr (Dermot) and Carol Ann Clark. He had five grandchildren, Nicholas Clark, Isabel Clark, Madeline Clark, Kayleigh Carr and Mikaela Carr. Orlo was particularly close with Kayleigh and Mikaela. Mikaela has fond memories of sitting on Grandpa’s lap sharing a hot cocoa.

Orlo is also survived by his loving nieces and a nephew. He was predeceased by his parents, Dr. Orlo R. Clark Jr. and Emma Kapp Clark, and his two sisters, Judith Baker and Kathryn Sniffen.

Orlo worked for many years at Educational Audio Visual in Pleasantville. He also worked for several years at the General Motors plant in Tarrytown. His last employment was as a materials management supervisor at Northern Westchester Hospital.

Orlo loved camping, motorcycles, vintage cars and collecting antique bottles. He loved to forage around the stone walls in the wooded areas of Westchester. He collected many types of antiques, memorabilia and curiosities. Everyone who knew him well could remember going down into the basement so Orlo could show everyone his collections. He referred to it as his “You Might Find It Shop.” He was very handy and nothing made him happier than helping out a neighbor or friend. Orlo was an avid softball player and he pitched for many Westchester teams. The last team he played for was The Community Opportunity Center in Tarrytown.

For almost 40 years Orlo, Pat and Courtney spent two weeks in the summer on their beloved Block Island. It was their spiritual home in so many ways. Their other spiritual home was the Constitution Marsh in Cold Spring. Courtney now lives in Cold Spring and she is surrounded by the place that her dad loved.

Pat’s father would often say “That Orlo, he’s an unusual guy.” That he was, and he will be remembered and missed by all who loved him.

In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a contribution in memory of Orlo to either the Constitution Marsh Audubon Sanctuary in Cold Spring or the Block Island Conservancy in Block Island, R.I.

A gathering to celebrate Orlo’s life will be held on his birthday, Apr. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home.