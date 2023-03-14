Organized ‘Protests’ Against Congressman Distorts Legislator’s Record

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

On Friday, Feb. 24, my office held our inaugural celebration of Black History Month at Rockland Community College, where we celebrated the contributions and lives of 18 Black leaders from across our community. My district staff was on hand to assist with the event.

While my staff was helping put on a wonderful celebration of Black history, leadership and excellence at Rockland Community College, a small group of protesters attempted to deliver a petition to my office, which was closed as my staff were with me at our Black History Month event.

What’s notable about this “protest” is that it was not a spur-of-the-moment protest organized organically by local activists, but rather a concerted campaign waged by the MoveOn organization, which targets Republicans in seats they deem vulnerable. Don’t believe me? Just look at the other districts they organized “protests” in – NJ-7, NY-4, NY-1 – all deemed competitive or toss-up districts by most political observers.

Now, suddenly, these protesters are claiming my office “called the police” on them and prevented them from entering my office. That is patently false. As I stated earlier, my district staff was with me at our Black History Month event, and the protesters were banging on the door of my old Assembly office, not my new congressional office.

They were so disruptive, in fact, that tenants on the 11th floor feared for their safety and called building security, who in turn called the Orangetown Police Department to escort the protesters out of the office building.

While I would say I’m shocked that these partisan protesters are trying to lie, I’m not. This same group claimed that I won’t protect Social Security and Medicare, that I will partake in “MAGA cuts” – whatever that means – and that my office wasn’t “responsive.”

The fact is that I am well on the record in support of protecting both Social Security and Medicare, ensuring that those who have paid into the system reap the benefits they deserve.

I am also consistent in discussing and pushing for common-sense solutions and bipartisanship to help move our country in the right direction.

And, lastly, my office has gone above and beyond in accessibility, holding mobile office hours in multiple municipalities across the counties I represent and handling hundreds of constituent cases already. Any claim to the contrary is patently false.

So I ask all residents of the 17th Congressional District, the next time you hear about supposed inflammatory rhetoric or actions from my office, carefully examine who the source of that claim is.

Rep. Mike Lawler

17th Congressional District