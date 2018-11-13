Odell Dominates in County Exec. Race

In a statement Wednesday morning, Fleming said she was grateful to all the volunteers and donors that believed in her candidacy, as well as the voters that supported her. She didn’t acknowledge Odell in her concession statement and Odell did not mention Fleming in her victory speech, which seemed like an appropriate way to conclude a bitter race between the two

“We asked important questions about how the county is run, how its people are served and how our tax dollars are spent,” Fleming stated. “We’ve opened the public’s eyes to things that have been kept in the dark for far too long. Now the public must ensure that we are given actual transparency and real accountability. I’ll continue to press the Legislature and the Executive to open County government and refocus their work on issues that really matter to the people of Putnam.”

Odell started her political career in the early 2000s when she was elected to serve on the county legislature after being involved in a myriad of community organizations. She then ran for county executive in 2010 against former state senator Vincent Leibell and while she lost that election, once he was arrested for corruption before taking office, she ran again in a special election and won the seat in 2011. She then ran for reelection after three years in office, beating former legislator and current Putnam Valley Supervisor Sam Oliverio in 2014.