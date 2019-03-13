Odell Comes Out Strong Against Legalization of Marijuana

Putnam County’s top elected official took a strong stand against the legalization of marijuana last week as County Executive MaryEllen Odell used her State of the County address to slam the proposal.

Odell railed against the possibility of New York State allowing marijuana use for adults over the age of 21 in front of more than 100 people inside the Putnam County Golf Course banquet hall last Thursday. She called the possible legalization the county’s “newest enemy” during an address in which she dubbed 2019 the “Year of the Health Provider.”

The Republican argued legalizing cannabis would lead to more harm than good.

Citing a study by the organization Smart Approach to Marijuana, Odell said when Colorado legalized cannabis in 2014, the windfall of revenue expected from it fell far short, with the state anticipating $118 million in “pot taxes,” but only getting about $67 million. Another study indicated in Colorado that for every $1 gained in tax revenue, about $4.50 was spent to mitigate the effects of legalization.

Additionally, 69 percent of pot users admitted to driving while high in 2014 at least once, and 27 percent said they drove stoned almost daily in Colorado. From 2013 to 2015, car accidents in Colorado increased by 40 percent and drivers in fatal accidents that tested positive for pot rose 145 percent from 2013 to 2016.