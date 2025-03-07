Obituary of William C. Lang

We are part of The Trust Project

William C. Lang (Bill), 81, passed away on February 27, 2025.

He was born on January 29, 1944, the only child of Harold and Katherine (Pratt) Lang, and grew up in Eastchester, NY.

Immediately after graduating from Lehigh University with a Bachelors of Science, magna cum laude, Bill married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Kay Warshow on June 27, 1965.

They built a life and family together in Eastchester and later in Chappaqua, NY, surrounded by a close-knit group of friends, until Marilyn’s untimely passing 29 years later.

Bill is survived by his son, Ken Lang, and his wife, Vicky, along with their five children, Marin, Christopher, Julia, Grace, and Claire; and by his daughter, Pamela Lang Moeller, and her husband, Mark, and their three children, Bryton, Kyle, and Maya.

He cherished his role as a father and grandfather, loved and was deeply proud of each of his children and grandchildren.

Bill is also survived by his loving partner, Lynn Eichner, with whom he resided in Mount Kisco, NY and shared more than 8 wonderful years.

Bill was a certified public accountant and, after an early role with a major public accounting firm, spent the rest of his career as the chief financial and administrative officer for several large corporations, including Kenyon & Eckhardt, Finley Kumble, Duane Reade, Furr’s Supermarkets, and GAF, mostly in the New York area.

Bill was an active member of the Boy Scouts of America, an Eagle Scout, and a leader of both scouting summer camp and a local troop.

An avid tennis player, jogger, and biker in his younger years, Bill later developed a passion for golf, particularly enjoying rounds with his dear “golf buddies” at Ridgefield Golf Course. He was also a dedicated gym-goer, known for his long workouts. He loved being in the sunshine, taking dips in any pool, long walks, a good book, watching the news, and a delicious meal with friends and family.

A lifelong dog lover, Bill especially adored yellow Labradors. For over 20 years, Bill was an active supporter of Founders Hall in Ridgefield, Connecticut, and also contributed to Eyes for the Blind in Yorktown Heights, New York.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Hudson Valley Scouts America, 18 Westage Drive, Suite 19, Fishkill, NY 12524. Arrangements provided by John G Crawford Memorial Services LLC.