Obituary for Arthur W. Goudey

Arthur W. Goudey, formerly of Somers NY, passed away peacefully at home in Venice, Florida on April 3, 2025.

He was born to Arthur and Katherine Goudey in NYC, spent his childhood in Croton Falls, NY and graduated from Lasalle Military Academy, Oakdale, NY in 1946. After two years of college, he entered flight training in the US Navy and was designated a Naval Aviator in March of 1950. He flew on Active Duty and Active Reserve Duty until 1970.

In 1954, he graduated from Wesleyan University, Middletown CT and taught in the Katonah Lewisboro (NY) School District until 1981.

He married Janet Darling in 1955. Together they raised five children, Susan Hahn (Bill), Peggy Carney (Dennis), Arthur Jr, John (Nancy), and Peter. They had ten grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.

Art was deeply devoted to his family and faith, values that guided him through his life.

A lifelong learner with insatiable curiosity, he was an avid reader and a true outdoorsman. Some of his happiest moments were hunting in the fall woods, spending family summers at their vacation home on the northern coast of Maine, lobster-fishing, clamming, boating, and beachcombing the remote local islands with family.

He is pre-deceased by his wife Janet of sixty-five years, his daughter Susan, and grandson, Justin Hahn.

A private gravesite service with US Navy Honors will be held at St Joseph’s Cemetery in Somers, NY.