NYPD Officer from Mahopac Charged with Manslaughter

A New York City Police Department (NYPD) sergeant from Mahopac was indicted last week on charges of Manslaughter and Criminally Negligent Homicide after allegedly causing the death of a Bronx man who was driving a motorized scooter.

Erik Duran, 36, could face up to 25 years in prison if convicted of the felony charges that were announced by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

According to James, on Aug. 23. 2023 at approximately 5 p.m., members of the NYPD Narcotics Borough Bronx (NBBX) Tactical Response Unit, of which Duran was an undercover member, arrived on Aqueduct Ave. between West 190th and 192nd streets in the Bronx to conduct their fourth “buy and bust operation,” an undercover drug purchase, of the day.

During the operation, NBBX team members encountered Eric Duprey, 30, who reportedly sold crack cocaine to an officer and attempted to arrest him. Duprey jumped on a motorized scooter to flee and as he headed toward West 190th St., Duran grabbed a civilian’s cooler off a nearby table and threw it at Duprey, striking him in the head and causing him to lose control of the scooter.

Duprey then sideswiped a tree before he was thrown off the scooter and hit his head on the curb, landing under a parked vehicle. Duprey was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Duran was suspended and later placed on modified duty after the incident, James said.

He was arraigned before State Supreme Court Justice George Villegas, who set bail at $150,000 bond or partially secured bond. Duran is due back in court April 18.

The Sergeants’ Benevolent Association criticized James for bringing charges against Duran.

“The demonization of Sgt. Duran and the criminalization of his actions once again proves the old adage that overzealous prosecutors with a political agenda can indict a ham sandwich if inclined to do so,” SBA President Vincent Vallelong said in a statement.

“Sgt. Duran made a split-second decision that was predicated solely on his concern for the safety of others. Now he has become the latest victim of a legal system that treats honest hard-working cops as criminals and criminals as victims,” Vallelong added.

Outside the Manhattan courtroom last week, Black Lives Matter of Greater New York led a protest and called for justice for Duprey.