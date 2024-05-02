North Castle to Take Advantage of County, State Grants for EV Chargers

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The North Castle Town Board agreed to install 18 electric vehicle (EV) charging units on four separate municipal properties, taking advantage of a Westchester County rebate program to increase its charging station capability.

Last week, the board approved a proposal from INF Associates Energy Solutions to place four units at Town Hall, another four each at Hergenhan Recreation Center and the North White Plains Community Center and six additional units at Community Park, said Town Administrator Kevin Hay. Each charging station has two units attached, according to materials furnished by INF Associates.

Hay said installation of the Level 2 charging units, which is estimated to run just over $35,000, will be of no cost to the town because of a combination of a NYSERDA grant and the county’s decision to include $5 million over the next four years to encourage municipalities to steadily make the infrastructure more available. By 2035, all new cars sold in New York State will have to be electric vehicles.

While the town will have to make the initial outlay, it will be fully reimbursed through the rebate programs, he said.

“I think it’s a good opportunity for us to look into getting these charging stations throughout our municipal facilities,” Hay said.

Councilman Saleem Hussain said he supported the action but hoped that the town could work with INF Associates to find the best parking spaces at each location. He suggested having a future work session to discuss those options and suggested devising a policy to help determine where to put them, although he didn’t want to jeopardize the grant funding for the 18 units.

“It would be great to have flexibility at least to recognize the locations as we set the policy,” he said. “I would like to do that alongside the policy setting. I think that would be better for the residents.”

Director of Planning Adam Kaufman, Police Chief Peter Simonsen and Hay met with INF Associates to find the best locations for the units, which also need an electricity source, and to spread them throughout the town, Hay said. The administrator added that there likely wouldn’t be enough time to have that discussion and be able to obtain this round of grant money.

Supervisor Joe Rende said because there will eventually be no cost to the town, there likely isn’t much flexibility with the current proposal.

“This was all done through a grant so this is not costing us any money, and if the town at some point in time chooses to – which we may – start to look at additional stations we want to invest in, we always have that ability,” Rende said.

Hay said that a motorist would not have to be town resident to use the charging stations. There will be a charge to the consumer to charge their cars, but that rate hasn’t been finalized.