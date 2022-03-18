North Castle to Begin Planning Major Celebrations for Nation’s 250th

The 250th anniversary of the nation’s birth may be more than four years away, but the North Castle Historical Society isn’t wasting any time to prepare for the celebration.

The historical society announced last week it will form a committee, North Castle 250, and work with organizations within Westchester and around the state to plan a series of major events to not only mark the United States’ semiquincentennial but other significant anniversaries related to the Revolutionary War that occurred in town.

“What we’re looking at is educating the community on the role and the vital participation of North Castle during the American Revolution,” said Historical Society President Ed Woodyard. “It’s going to be working with the schools and it’s going to be in conjunction with a video we’re hoping to develop as well as creating lesson plans.”

Last week, the organization’s leadership presented to the Town Board an outline of what they hope to achieve between now and 2026. The effort is likely to include programs and events, publications, creating new signs and markers, videos and re-enactments. They appealed for a financial commitment from the town in the coming years to help pay for what will be planned, although the historical society is prepared to initiate significant fundraising drives.

“We’re going to educate, seek your support and remind you of our responsibility to preserve and protect North Castle’s historic assets,” town Co-historian Sharon Tomback told the Town Board.

North Castle, which at the time of the Revolution also included present-day New Castle and Mount Kisco and a portion of Pound Ridge, was the epicenter for a series of major events related to the nation’s fight for independence.

In addition to celebrations on July 4, 2026, Woodyard said there would be events coinciding with the 250th anniversary of the Battle of White Plains, which started on Oct. 28. Miller House in North White Plains served as Gen. George Washington’s headquarters during the battle and the patriots repelled the British at nearby Miller Hill, thwarting their advance northward.

Two additional celebrations will also be planned for 2030 to commemorate other significant local historical happenings during the Revolution. One was the capture of Major John Andre, the British spy who collaborated with Benedict Arnold. Andre was held at Thomas Wright’s Mill in 1780 before his execution. Both Thomas Wright’s Mill and Reuben Wright’s Mill served as the Revolutionary Army’s headquarters.

Then there will be a commemoration of the Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary War Route, where French troops, who had marched in 1780 from Rhode Island, came down what is now Route 22, on their way to the site of Northern Westchester Hospital to meet Washington’s soldiers.

North White Plains resident Nora Kans Manuele said there is also an where patriot soldiers dug trenches on what has been referred to as Mount Misery and urged the town to commemorate with markers and to clean up the property.

In addition, there are 22 known patriot soldiers buried in four different cemeteries in town – Lyon Cemetery, Methodist Cemetery, Quaker Cemetery and Middle Patent Rural Cemetery, a few of which are in disrepair.

North Castle 250 will be working with teachers from the Byram Hills and Valhalla school districts.

“I think a lot of eyes are going to be on North Castle because we have so many sites here and the Battle of White Plains,” said Historical Society member Christine Eggleton, a former president of the organization. “I think at a minimum we need our historic sites to look good, to have them cleared of debris, and tombstones standing up and all the things that make visitors say, yes, this is what we expected to see.”

Town Board members thanked the historical society for launching discussion of their plans more than four years in advance.

“I’m so glad you’re starting now as opposed to a helter-skelter approach for something that’s this important, and I look forward to participating,” said Councilwoman Barbara DiGiacinto.

Given what is currently going on in Ukraine, the history of America’s fight for independence takes on even greater importance, said Councilman Saleem Hussain.

“I think it’s a really amazing opportunity for us to help people understand what that may feel like here, to realize that these types of feelings happened in our town,” Hussain said.

In the coming weeks and months, the historical society will create a formal plan to submit to town officials, Tomback said. The organization plans to use its annual meeting on Saturday, Apr. 2 at the North Castle Library to introduce the effort to the wider community, she said.