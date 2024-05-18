North Castle Police Catch Thieves After Attempt to Steal Car, Chase

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

North Castle police arrested three Connecticut men on Friday following a car and foot chase after one of the suspects tried to enter and apparently steal a car that was occupied in the CVS parking lot in Armonk.

Charged in the incident were Carlos Manuel Delarosa, 18, of Meridien Conn., Tyrique Carlos Hill, 18, of New Britain, Conn. and Donavyne Camilo Duran, 21, of Waterbury, Conn.

Police received a call from a woman sitting in her car in the lot at 450 Main St. at 4:28 p.m. on Friday when an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside hers. A man got out of that car and tried to enter the woman’s vehicle, police said.

When he realized there was someone inside, he hurried back into the vehicle he had just arrived in and fled in an unknown direction onto Main Street, according to North Castle police. Multiple officers responded to the area searching for the vehicle that the woman had described to police.

A short time later, police received another call from a Wrights Mill Estates resident reporting a suspicious vehicle that fit the description of the car that had left the CVS lot. Officers headed to that location and encountered the suspect vehicle, which tried to flee, ramming an officer’s patrol car. Other police cars tried to engage the fleeing vehicle, which was damaged and appeared partially disabled, but the driver wouldn’t comply with police orders to stop.

Police said officers followed the vehicle to Sterling Road South, when it went off the roadway and collided with shrubbery on private property. The three occupants then fled the vehicle and were chased by officers on foot, running into a densely wooded area.

Law enforcement established a perimeter, while other North Castle officers and a state trooper with a K-9 arrived. Two suspects were apprehended in the swampy wood area a short time later, police said.

While searching for the third occupant of the car, another call was received by police from a Yale Farms resident, who had encountered a suspicious a man in his garage. Police said the suspect fled on foot after the resident spotted him and was pursued by officers in the area. He was soon caught hiding in brush and taken into custody by officers. Westchester County’s police helicopter helped guide local police to the location of the final suspect.

Delarosa was charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree attempted grand larceny, second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree obstructing governmental administration and third-degree criminal trespass. He was being held at the Westchester County Jail on $2,500 bail.

Hill and Duran were charged with the same attempted grand larceny, obstructing governmental administration and criminal trespass. Both were released on their own recognizance.

The incident occurred as North Castle officials have been grappling with a rash of reports of entering unlocked parked cars and car thefts throughout the town.