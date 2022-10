News News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources. North Castle Election Inspector Alleges Discrimination We are part of The Trust Project You need an Examiner membership to read this post in full. Click here to support local journalism now. As a member, you will receive unfettered access to all our content and enjoy our exclusive perks (Read: FREE stuff)!

We'd love for you to support our work by joining as a free, partial access subscriber, or by registering as a full access member. Members get full access to all of our content, and receive a variety of bonus perks like free show tickets. Learn more here.