North Castle Considers Town Hall Alternatives, to Discuss Plans Next Week

By Elaine Clarke

The North Castle Town Board is weighing its options about what to do with the current Town Hall as exploration of acquiring a famous law firm’s building has been temporarily put on hold.

When town officials announced their consideration of acquiring the Boies building at 333 Main St. in Armonk as the next municipal headquarters through eminent domain in January, public opinion was divided.

After several town hall meetings with residents on whether to pursue the purchase of the Boies, Schiller, Flexner law firm building through eminent domain, the board is now exploring the renovation of the current Town Hall at 15 Bedford Rd. An April 23 public hearing on the topic was postponed.

“The idea of purchasing 333 is somewhat in a holding pattern,” Supervisor Joseph Rende said. “Until such time that we look at some of the alternatives and come up with conclusions in terms of what’s the best alternative for the town.”

Rende said the board will be releasing a Request for an Expression of Interest, an invitation for potential contractors to submit a proposal for a specific project or service, within the next month. Official evaluations will be presented to the town for further discussion, Rende said, hopefully before the end of the year.

“What we’re looking to do is give us some options. Can we build a new Town Hall facility here on our current site?” Rende explained. “We’re hoping that we’re going to get back some ideas and some, hopefully, cost analysis to take a better educated look at what’s the best alternative to accomplish what our goals (are).”

Earlier this year, the Town Board indicated it would hold a referendum if it sought to purchase the Boies building, which was appraised by the town for about $7 million. That sum did not include the cost to retrofit the structure so it could be used as a Town Hall.

Councilwoman Barbara DiGiacinto was hesitant to comment on the issue recently, but urged residents to attend the July 23 Town Board meeting. The importance of that meeting will become evident when the agenda is released this Friday, July 18.

“Until we have public discussions, I really can’t comment,” DiGiacinto said.

Rende said a decision on a referendum will be made after officials receive more public feedback.

“We would go down the path of an open referendum from the start of it, so there wouldn’t be a need for the public to go out and circulate and get signatures on a petition against it,” said Rende, referring to the process to force the board to hold a permissive referendum. “Whether it would be on the ballot in November during a regular, normal election cycle or if it would be on a ballot for a special election, there would be a full referendum, giving the voting public the opportunity to come in and either vote for it or against it.”

The current Town Hall, which opened in 1949, has had several shortcomings identified, such as inadequate court offices and courtroom space, cramped quarters in the police department locker rooms and recurring sewage backups.

Sharon Tomback, North Castle’s co-town historian, said Town Hall is part of Landmarks Preservation District Number 1, which includes sites or buildings that are deemed significant. The North Castle Landmarks Preservation Committee created the district in 1979.

Tomback said she is worried that the Town Board may sell the property to pay for renovations of 333 Main St., which she sees as a disregard of Town Hall parcel’s landmark status and for the preservation of history.

“There are several pieces of historic significance on the property, including the Richard Lander Memorial, a Native American grinding stone that’s in front of Town Hall,” Tomback explained. “But primarily it’s the precedent of violating a landmarks district.”

DiGiacinto said she understands Tomback’s concern about the potential sale of the property.

“I would not say that’s something I’m considering right now,” she said. “But I would understand a resident saying that’s a concern.”

Tomback believes it would be better to expand the building, not do away with it completely.

“What we’ve thought about for years is that there would be a new wing added on the back of the current building to accommodate increased staff needs,” Tomback said. “If it no longer serves as Town Hall, then what? And it’s the then what question that nobody has answered.”

However, Rende mentioned he believes officials could decide to renovate the current Town Hall.

“My initial idea was that, if we were successful in finding a new location for the Town Hall, that we would totally renovate this building, bring it up to date and repurpose it,” he said. “The reality of all of this is that there’s now an attention placed on the fact that we definitely as a town need to do something.”

Longtime Armonk resident Geri Mariano said she has experienced difficulties with the current Town Hall. As a wheelchair user, she said much of the building is inaccessible to her.

“I don’t have access to the supervisor’s office,” she explained. “So I was never able to drop in to an open hour because there’s no access to the second floor.”

Some residents have also questioned the acquisition of 333 Main St. through eminent domain. With eminent domain, governments are able to acquire property or buildings for public use with proper compensation. In this case, the process includes both parties creating separate appraisals of the property. Then a judge would decide the final price, which was appealing to Rende.

The current owners, limited liability companies F& F Armonk Acquisition, LLC and BSF&F, LLC, have yet to have an appraisal conducted.

“What was indicated to me was that there were certain tax benefits that (the owners) would have if it was done through an undertaking like that,” Rende said. “It would be advantageous to the town as well, because it would take any personalities out of the negotiation in terms of how the price is established.”

Mariano acknowledged that the Boies building is beautiful, but believes it’s out of character for North Castle. She added that the initial discussion regarding 333 Main St. felt rushed.

“I’m glad that they’ve taken the time now to slow down and look at other options,” Mariano said. “I was really pleased to see people come out and say we need more information and please don’t do this without investigating other options.”