No Wrongdoing in Luzio’s Collection of Signatures for Petition

Like most residents of Mount Kisco, I have been closely following the race for mayor. I became aware of the disproven allegations of fraudulent signatures brought against Tom Luzio by Lisa Abzun back in April.

A few weeks later, it was stated by Lohud on May 31 that “there are no allegations that Luzio acted improperly in the collection of signatures.” Throughout this all, Abzun called on Luzio to drop out of the race, alleging felonies against people in our community, including someone’s son.

What is concerning to me is how extreme this all became in its MAGA-like attempt to win a small local election. How did we get here? We are all neighbors; we all live within a few miles of each other; our children grew up together, our friends and families are all interconnected. How and why should this level of dirty politics happen in our small town?

We are better than this, aren’t we? When did we drag our perceived enemies’ children into our petty political wars and threaten them with jail? As a stepparent, this is the most disturbing part of the whole drama. Call me naive, but I thought our kids were off limits in politics.

This is a small town that is being torn apart by a few ambitious individuals that do not represent who we really are. Friends, families and neighbors, please realize that this is not the way that politics has to be. Do your research and be informed when you cast your vote and ask yourself what kind of person would divide our town like this and what kind of mayor do we want for our town? Maybe we do need new leadership.

Sharon Cahr

Mount Kisco