No Time to Waste Transitioning Energy Consumption to Renewables

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

As a 17-year-old, I know that my future depends on addressing the climate crisis now.

On July 13, NASA certified that June was the hottest on record. Recently, nearly 110 million people, one-third of the U.S. population, were under excessive heat advisories. Floods devastated Vermont’s capital, among other places. Our Earth is deteriorating and we are running out of time to prevent further catastrophe.

I am frustrated that public officials are not addressing the climate crisis with the urgency it demands. The public should not accept this; inaction is never a solution for fear. The transition from fossil fuel to clean energy sources is paramount. Specifically, wind energy is a huge component of sustainable solutions. Offshore wind is a proven technology that reduces reliance on fossil fuels statewide. We all share the undeniable impacts of rising emissions.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has been a major proponent of offshore wind. She has previously supported the Beacon Wind project, but more progress is necessary. Empire Wind 2 is another offshore project that will massively expand renewable energy coverage across the state. This is an essential part of New York’s promise to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. Climate justice and the implementation of common-sense policy are key to our planet’s survival.

If this June was the hottest on record, what will the Junes of my future be like?

Clara Brine

Pleasantville