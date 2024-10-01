No One Can Excuse the Lack of Morals When it Comes to Abortion

After reading a number of pro-abortion letters in this publication supporting Westchester pro-abortion politicians, I have to wonder if these letter writers (and politicians) are brainwashed or if they are just bereft of morals.

These pro-aborts spout the usual litany of excuses such as “it’s not a baby until it’s born.” All these hackneyed excuses can be easily shot down. For instance, a cell, an embryo or a fetus are all just names for the early stage of human life. Were you once a cell, an embryo, a fetus? Could you be you without having had those stages? Are they part of your lifespan as a human? If you don’t let any pro-abort bias get in the way of answering those questions and you answer them honestly, then you know that abortion literally kills innocent human life.

That brings to light the bigger, more important and more moral reason to oppose abortion. Abortion literally ends a human life, and no words can describe the repercussions of that. Every human life is a world unto itself and to destroy that world (most often because of inconvenience) is the quintessence of immorality.

And so while I do not like either presidential candidate in the current race, to support Kamala Harris and her fellow Democrats who want abortion legal throughout the nation without restrictions is really to support infanticide.

Pro-aborts, who ironically consider themselves moral, must really face scientific facts and be honest with themselves if that’s what they want when they vote on Election Day.

Marlene Danoff

Purchase