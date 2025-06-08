No Comment: Pleasantville School Board, Admin Remain Quiet on Sudden Superintendent Resignation

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Resignation Agreement Remains Private Despite Public Interest

By Abby Luby

Pleasantville School District officials are offering no detailed explanation for the abrupt resignation of Superintendent Dr. Tina DeSa, fueling speculation and frustration among shocked residents who are seeking answers.

The sudden announcement by DeSa and the district’s Board of Education was made at the panel’s June 3 meeting.

Neither DeSa nor the board has provided a reason for her resignation, which is effective June 30. Also, a key public record related to her departure has yet to be released, despite a Freedom of Information Law request submitted by The Examiner.

The superintendent’s contract, before it was amended, was not slated to end until June of 2026.

“We want to express our gratitude to Dr. DeSa for her service and wish her success in her future endeavors,” a portion of a prepared statement from the board stated in a June 3 district communication.

In the same unexpected announcement, the board said it would soon name an interim — which it did just two days later, last Thursday — revealing the selection of recently retired Rye Neck Union Free School District Superintendent Dr. Eric Lutinski, who is set to begin July 1.

“His appointment comes at a time when our district is poised to reflect, grow, and reaffirm the values that make Pleasantville such a special place to learn and work,” Board of Education President Erin Ballard stated in a press release.

Looming Questions

Observers and critics of the board told The Examiner that the timing of Lutinski’s appointment raises many questions. They wonder when the board started communicating with or actively recruiting Lutinski and if the conversations convened before DeSa decided to resign.

They’re trying to find out whether the board conducted a formal search for other qualified candidates for the taxpayer-funded position.

DeSa, Ballard and board Vice President John Vamossy all declined to comment on these and other questions. Ballard and Vamossy referred press inquiries to the district’s public relations contact, Jackie Burton of Concordant Communications.

“The board has no FURTHER comment at this time,” Burton replied. In a separate communication, she did offer to introduce The Examiner to the new interim superintendent next month.

As for DeSa, she asked that specific questions be emailed to her, but she did not respond.

Formerly the assistant superintendent for pupil personnel services in the Arlington School District, DeSa was hired in 2021 following a national search that drew 50 applicants. She began as Pleasantville’s deputy superintendent that November and officially succeeded Mary Fox-Alter on Jan. 1, 2022.

Outreach Restricted?

Tensions reportedly escalated when DeSa raised concerns last year about moving forward with a controversial capital project as it was constructed, according to insiders. She expressed doubt that voters would approve the district’s $13 million bond, which was put to a vote last December, sources said.

The board, however, appeared confident it would pass and scheduled the vote for December — an unusual move, as capital bond votes are typically held in May alongside the annual budget vote. District observers note that when the bond and budget are approved together, residents can more clearly understand the total impact on their tax bills.

One of the main complaints leading up to the vote centered on what some community members described as a lack of communication from the board and administration.

At board meetings and a well-attended town hall, residents voiced frustration over the process and what they called widespread misinformation. Sources familiar with the situation say some board members resisted DeSa’s desire to engage more directly with the public about the bond, effectively limiting her outreach despite what they describe as her eagerness to communicate.

Ultimately, voters rejected the district’s request to borrow up to $13 million and use $2 million from the capital reserve fund and fund balance to finance the project. The final tally was 1,111 to 854.

Freedom of Information?

A new business item on the June 3 board meeting agenda is listed as ‘Addendum Agreement,’ referring to DeSa’s contract. The Examiner requested the public document but was told to file a Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) request, which was submitted through the district’s online portal. As of now, the document has not been provided.

The agenda had referenced a May 20, 2025, attachment to the superintendent’s June 30, 2021, contract stating the addendum was “as presented to the Board at this meeting, and authorizes the Board President to execute the Addendum Agreement.” No attachment appeared.

Sources note how the public document, currently being kept private by the Pleasantville School District, would reveal the terms of DeSa’s resignation agreement with the board.

A monetary settlement could suggest the board wanted DeSa to leave and that she sought compensation. If so, the document would specify whether any payout was scheduled before June 30. If no monetary exchange is detailed, it may indicate DeSa chose to resign early and the board agreed to amend her contract accordingly.

With DeSa’s final day as superintendent set for June 30 and Lutinski beginning as interim superintendent on July 1, their tenures will not overlap. This eliminates the transition period during which a departing superintendent might share insight gained over their term.

‘A Strong Communicator’

Lutinski recently announced his retirement as superintendent of the Rye Neck Union Free School District after four years in the role.

“The Pleasantville Schools have an excellent reputation, and I look forward to bringing my experience to the district during this time of transition,” Lutinski stated in a portion of his prepared remarks in last week’s district press release.

He joined the Rye Neck Schools in 1995 as a social studies teacher and later became principal of Rye Neck Middle School. Before being named superintendent in 2021, he also served as assistant superintendent for instruction.

Lutinski’s appointment is intended to provide stability and give district leadership time to assess priorities before deciding on a long-term successor, the board said in its press release.

“He is a strong communicator and innovative problem-solver, and he brings a proven ability to foster inclusive school communities while maintaining a clear focus on academic excellence,” Ballard, the board president, also said about Lutinski in the statement.

Lutinski will receive an interim superintendent salary, in addition to his existing retirement pension. While official figures are not publicly available, industry estimates place similar salaries in the region between approximately $7,760 and $8,400 per month.

The board is expected to approve Dr. Lutinski’s contract as interim superintendent at an upcoming meeting.