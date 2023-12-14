No. Castle’s Eagle Sign Falls; Police Investigating Potential Vandalism

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

North Castle police are investigating whether vandals are responsible for causing the town’s signature eagle sign to fall down earlier this week at the intersection of routes 22 and 128 in Armonk.

Police said that an officer on patrol noticed the sign, which spans about 40 feet, was on the ground at about 6:25 a.m. on Monday. A preliminary investigation revealed that there appeared to be intentional damage to the sign’s support structure, according to police.

Investigators noticed there had been deterioration of the wood support structure, but police are still trying to ascertain when the damage was committed. Police collected physical evidence at the scene, and town police detectives are continuing their investigation.

Supervisor Michael Schiliro said Wednesday he wasn’t certain of the condition of the sign, but assured residents that the town would once again put the eagle. The area includes a flagpole and town and community groups place signs about upcoming local events near its base.

There has been an eagle at the location since the country’s bicentennial in 1976. That first eagle was made of wood and was painted and repaired in the early 1990s, after it was damaged by vandals.

Then the wood sign was replaced about 10 years ago with an aluminum eagle built by Signs Ink in Yorktown.

Police are asking that anyone with information about this incident to contact the North Castle Police Department at 914-273-9500 or the TIPS hotline at 914-273-2077.