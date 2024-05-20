No. Castle Officer Shoots Wanted Man During Medical Assistance Call

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A North Castle police officer shot a man wanted on two outstanding arrest warrants Monday afternoon at the same Armonk home where they were tending to a 78-year-old woman who needed medical assistance.

Police said two officers responded along with Armonk Ambulance and a Westchester EMS paramedic to 14 Hallock Place at 12:26 p.m. When trying to arrest and detain the 38-year-old man, he engaged in a physical confrontation with officers.

During that struggle, the man, who was not immediately identified by police, took a knife and attacked one of the officers. The other officer fired two shots with his pistol, striking the man both times.

The suspect and both officers were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Police said that the injuries of the man and both officers were not believed to be life threatening as of late Monday afternoon. Information was also not released regarding where the man was shot.

Neither of the officers were identified as well.

There was also no information on the condition of the woman.

According to law enforcement, officers knew before they arrived at the house that the man who lived at the address had warrants against him, both of which were issued by North Castle.

Westchester County police and the district attorney’s office are continuing to investigate the incident. The state Attorney General’s Office has also been notified, police said.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.