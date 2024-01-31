No. Castle Hires Engineers, Architect to Evaluate Town Pool Facility

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The North Castle Town Board approved hiring engineering and architecture firms last week to assess the scope of work needed to make necessary improvements at the North Castle Town Pool.

Officials hired KSCJ Consulting for the preparation of conceptual plans, an evaluation report and construction budget for the upgrades at the Greenway Road facility.

Also retained were OLA Consulting Engineering to evaluate the existing HVAC, electric and plumbing systems; Grossfield Macri Consulting Engineers that will perform a structural assessment of the pool deck and boiler room facility; and John Petroccione for an evaluation of the swimming pool and the related mechanical equipment.

In addition, John Sullivan Architecture will gauge the condition of the existing bath house and concession building.

Last year, the board was told by Superintendent of Parks and Recreation Matt Trainor that there would soon need to be an overhaul of the pool and deck and possibly other areas of the facility to maintain a viable attraction for the town.

The only work that will be done this summer will be what is required by the Westchester County Department of Health to have the pool ready to operate, said Supervisor Joseph Rende.

With the town unable to start and complete any substantive improvements this year, Rende said there is a possibility that the town may be forced to have a summer without the pool sometime soon to make sure the work is done properly.

“The realization is there, that the likelihood that we may lose a season – not this season – but down the road, is very possible in order for use to make the necessary improvements there,” Rende said.

The assessments by the professionals that have been hired will also help determine whether it makes sense to make other changes, such as reducing the size of the deck if it’s determined that one of the current dimensions is underutilized, he said.

Rende said that making the professional hires will also allow the town to take a comprehensive look at the entire facility to determine what other sports and activities might be considered for the site.