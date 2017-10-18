No. Castle Comp Plan Moves Toward Hearing Stage

The process of updating North Castle’s Comprehensive Plan is scheduled to move forward next week when the town’s Steering Committee hosts a public hearing on the draft plan.

A hearing has been set for Tuesday, Oct. 24 at Hergenhan Recreation Center at 7 p.m., which may result in revisions to the document. The Steering Committee is scheduled to meet on Nov. 9 to make any final revisions before formally submitting an updated version to the Town Board, said Frank Fish of BFJ Planning, the town’s consultant for the Comprehensive Plan update.

The Town Board must then schedule its public hearing within 90 days of the submission, Fish said. The timeline remains on target for the board to hold its public hearing as soon as January.

Fish said the Steering Committee has included the issues that should be addressed in an updated plan.

“I think the committee has done a thorough job of this in terms of covering that, but I want to say, I want to emphasize that I remember when this was written,” Fish said. “It’s all permissive and it’s entirely up to you, the Town Board, to decide what’s in the plan.”

Last spring, the town held a public workshop in each of the three hamlets to encourage feedback from the public. Turnout was light for the workshops in Armonk and Banksville, although there was more interest in North White Plains.

“I ascribe the modest attendance to most people, so far, to either they are not aware of it, which is a real possibility, or they’re pretty satisfied with how things are going,” Fish said. “But I think you should have a major outreach for your hearing.”

A key issue facing officials is to press the state to undertake a Route 22 corridor study in North White Plains, a move that’s needed to help identify and line up grant money for major improvements, Fish said. Route 22 through the hamlet experiences major traffic congestion at peak hours.

Fish urged town officials that if they want to be in considered by the state to complete the study they need to be unified and aggressive because there is stiff competition for money. He recommended including advocacy for a study in the Comprehensive Plan.

“The philosophy as best I can describe it, they (the state) like to go where they’re welcome and spend their money in an effective way where there’s consensus on it,” Fish said.

The plan currently takes a neutral approach toward The Vue, the proposed project for empty-nesters and young professionals on a portion of the Jennie Clarkson campus. Fish said he didn’t believe it was appropriate for the Comprehensive Plan to interfere with the project, which is currently working its way through the state Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA).

Town Director of Planning Adam Kaufman said the current draft of the plan recommends maintain the Nursery Business (NB) zone at the Mariani Gardens site in Armonk but allow some multifamily housing. The NB zone at the location, which is in Armonk’s historic district, has seen a succession of commercial proposals for the site.

Board members expressed hope about not having to face special permit requests on a piecemeal basis.

“I think it would be helpful to perspective tenants, to the owner, to just get to a consensus on what uses, if it stays NB, should be allowed in that district,” said Supervisor Michael Schiliro. “That way it’s not a constant (of) people coming back proposing something and having hearings.”

Councilwoman Barbara DiGiacinto pointed out that the NB zone allows for special permits for some alternate uses if the nursery business remains operational.

Fish said other issues of note outlined in the draft plan mentions the possibility of installing two left-hand turn lanes from Maple Avenue onto northbound Route 22, the source of significant backups during peak hours, and critical water supply issues. Also, School Street, including problems with the culvert and flooding, and dredging Wampus Pond Brook are also raised.

Schiliro said he’s looking forward to the coming months and getting the long process of updating the Comprehensive Plan accomplished.

“I’m so happy that we’re finally getting this done,” Schiliro said. “It’s exciting because it sets forth the blueprint of the town for the next 10 to 20 years.”