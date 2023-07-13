Newly Renovated Par 3 Golf Course Opens in Jefferson Valley

By Quinn Miller and Rick Pezzullo—

For the first time in 16 years, a nine-hole Par 3 golf course in Jefferson Valley is open for business.

On Saturday, a ribbon cutting ceremony took place for The Links at Valley Fields, formerly the home of Shallow Creek Golf. The Tee Bar and Grille on the same property, which is near the Jefferson Valley Mall on Rt. 6, is also open.

“We are so excited that after so many years this group has opened this place in 14 weeks,” Yorktown Supervisor Tom Diana said, “14 weeks after waiting more than 10 years to have this jewel in the Town of Yorktown here today.”

In February, the Yorktown Town Board voted to grant a five-year concession agreement to Yorktown Golf Group, Inc. and its principal owners Carmine DeMeglio and Anthony Stallone with a firm reopening date of August 18 for the golf course. Yorktown Golf Group, Inc. will pay Yorktown $78,000 a year. The town has the right to renew the contract for two five-year periods. The contract calls for discounts for residents, seniors and veterans, and donated course time for high school golf teams.

In November 2022, the Town Board officially severed ties with RC Recreation Development, LLC, for failing to correct numerous building code violations and not opening the facility as promised.

On Saturday, a symbolic ribbon was cut to mark the opening of the course that took 14 weeks to revamp. The history of the course was celebrated throughout the day at The Links. A plaque was unveiled at the first hole to commemorate Rocco “Rocky” Cambareri and his original vision for the Arnold Palmer-designed course. Cambareri headed the redevelopment of the course in 2014 as president of RC Recreation but he experienced various legal hurdles and died in 2017 before the work could be completed.

Cambareri’s family was in attendance with his wife Rebecca saying, “I want to thank everyone for making this happen. This was his dream. He loved golf. He loved Yorktown.”

Yorktown Councilman Sergio Esposito proudly announced the course open for golf enthusiasts and beginners to enjoy.

“You can’t get folks better than this,” Esposito said of Yorktown Golf Group, “and we want to thank you for doing all this hard work.”

The property has not been used since 2007 when Shallow Greek Golf Course shut down.

State Assemblyman Matt Slater, who was supervisor in Yorktown when the town was having issues with RC Recreation Development, also welcomed The Links at Valley Fields.

“This marks the beginning of a new and exciting chapter for Yorktown,” Slater said. “It’s great to have partners who care about the community as much as the residents do and I have full confidence this will be very successful for Yorktown.”