Newcomers Add Intrigue to Mount Kisco Village Board Race

In 2023, the independent Village Inclusive Party (VIP) ticket led by Mayor Michael Cindrich swept the Mount Kisco elections over the Democrats. This year, the VIP has two more candidates, Braille Diaz and John Mullen, both political newcomers, to take on 12-year Democratic incumbent Karen Schleimer and village Democratic Committee Chair Tom Luzio.

Trustee Lisa Abzun decided against running for another term.

Braille Diaz

Diaz, 23, the youngest candidate in the race, grew up in Mount Kisco after his family moved to the village in 2005. A Fox Lane High School graduate, Diaz went to Florence, Italy to study in the seminary.

A volunteer firefighter for about the past year, he’s worked at the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Westchester, where he had been a Youth of the Year candidate, the interfaith food pantry and the Bedford Town Court. Most recently, Diaz worked for an airplane parts company in Armonk.

Diaz said there are numerous challenges facing Mount Kisco and he believes he could help the board find solutions to longstanding problems, including homelessness, which he calls “a humanitarian crisis.”

“There’s a lot of talk but not much action and that’s a problem,” Diaz said. “I think we have to have a compassionate solution. I think we have to have an understanding of that community.”

Diaz said he has visited the parks and trails to speak to some of the homeless, and a recurring theme for many is having no contact with family. He believes the Village Board should designate someone on the board or a staff member to help partner with agencies and representatives at other levels of government.

“We could have a coordinated response on this issue, but right now that’s not happening,” said Diaz, a registered Republican.

He would consider a park ranger to help patrol the trails and parks, but is uncertain whether a part-timer would be sufficient.

As a firefighter, Diaz is troubled by the persistent overcrowding in some residences in the village. The recent hiring of a part-time inspector to work some nights and weekends could help crack down on the dwellings that fail to meet code.

“It’s a danger to them, it’s a danger to us and, unfortunately, that issue has kind of been ignored,” Diaz said. “I just hope I can make a positive change some way, even just by shedding light on the issue and saying, you know what, we need to start addressing these problems by getting them out in the open and trying to find solutions.”

The village’s consultant looking at pedestrian and traffic safety, AKRF, will soon return with recommendations. Diaz is hopeful that it will yield a plan that addresses the major concerns.

Since many of the thoroughfares are under the state or county jurisdiction, village officials must communicate with county and state representatives to make sure that adequate funding is available, Diaz said. He was adamant that Metro-North pays its fair share for projects such as the upcoming Preston Way bridge replacement next year.

The village must carefully balance economic growth so Mount Kisco doesn’t stagnate but avoid overburdening the infrastructure with development.

Diaz also believes officials can do more to reach out to the Hispanic population in Mount Kisco.

Tom Luzio

Luzio, a longtime prosecutor who now is in private practice, ran for office for the first time last year in his unsuccessful bid for the Democratic nomination for mayor. Luzio said he believes he’s the candidate with the broadest experience in the race.

Despite Diaz’s and Mullen’s appearance on an independent line, he said voters should be aware of a clear distinction.

“I want (voters) to see the difference, and the fact that they’re campaigning with Mike Lawler, it demonstrates that they’re leaning toward the right and the Republicans,” Luzio said.

Luzio said the village first needs to assess the scope of the homeless problem. Losing the community resource officer hasn’t been helpful, although there are other partners officials can work with, such as Neighbors Link, the food pantry and county police, to make headway, he said.

Unless the homeless are engaged in criminal activity, finding services to assist them is more beneficial.

“I know getting help for them is a much more effective way than to incarcerate or arrest people,” Luzio said.

Luzio would like to raise the issue of a park ranger again to patrol the trails and parks, at least reviewing its pros and cons.

One of Luzio’s key issues in his mayoral bid was protection of parkland, where he opposed consideration of a cell tower for Leonard Park. He would like to extend protections to Fox Memorial Park, Early Settlement Trails 1 and 2, Washington Rock and several other areas.

“The reason why this is important, while I support sensible development, or more sensible redevelopment of already concrete areas, whether that’s sideways, up or whatever, I don’t want to encroach on our green spaces,” Luzio said.

Redevelopment should be focused on filling the empty storefronts downtown, he said.

Luzio said he has confidence that the consultants and residents working on the committee to keep pedestrians safe will return with a reasonable plan. There are several hotspots in town that need to be addressed.

“The place where I’m concerned about is the exit of Leonard Park because I happen to use it a lot,” he said.

Despite many county and state roads in the village, Mount Kisco must advocate more effectively with those levels of governments to seek funding, Luzio said.

Luzio agrees with the battery energy storage systems (BESS) moratorium while the board reviews its zoning and enacting potential regulations. He concurs with fire department personnel that the village isn’t prepared to house these systems.

John Mullen

Mullen, co-owner of Blue Herron Tea & Coffee on Kirby Plaza, decided to run after he met Diaz and Deputy Mayor Theresa Flora. As a business owner, he wants the village to flourish and believes he can make a difference.

“My goal is to just tell it like it is,” said Mullen, 26, a lifelong Mount Kisco resident. “I’m not taking sides, I don’t look at either side, we’re neither right nor left, we’re the VIP, the independent, and really it’s just about what’s going to make the town better.”

For Mullen, public safety is his top priority. He said the village should address public drinking and intoxication as well as the homelessness problem on the trails and in the parks.

“We have to find a way to help, whether relocating to the nearest shelter, whether it means maybe finding shelter somewhere in Mount Kisco, it’s better than what’s happening now because that’s not helping anybody,” said Mullen, who’s worried about driving visitors away from the village.

Consistent patrols of the trails as well as getting help from appropriate local organizations could initially be tried, he said. Mullen would support a park ranger provided the village could afford it, as well as working with the county to have periodic visits to the trails from officers.

Public safety also extends to pedestrians and vehicles. The village has seen lots of money spent on improvements, such as at routes 117 and 172, but more can be done, Mullen said.

He said the village should first hold Town Hall forums to get input from residents and merchants and tap into their ideas for improvements.

“So it’s really just about talking, working together and finding solutions in this community,” Mullen said.

If the fire department doesn’t believe the BESS facilities is a good idea, then they should be prevented until at least the time where there is great safety, he said.

“Overall, I think it’s a pretty negative notion to try and bring something like that to our town,” Mullen said. “I think we already have a lot of problems to deal with.”

Mullen would also like to explore ways to negate some of the parking costs downtown, where residents and visitors are often ticketed. He would propose having more time where the public could park for free.

Karen Schleimer

Schleimer, a real estate attorney, is vying for a seventh term on the board. She has also served in various volunteer capacities, including the Planning Board and once chaired the ZBA. A stickler for detail, who sometimes frustrates her board colleagues, Schleimer said she has the tools to analyze and question where tax dollars are going.

“I bring skills to the Village Board that are critical and I don’t see someone else on the horizon, who would provide what I provide, so I thought I would do it one more time,” she said.

To begin tackling homelessness, Schleimer said she would bring all community stakeholders together, from the police to Neighbors Link, to brainstorm a path forward.

A community resource officer, which was tried for a period, would not address homelessness. She thought the roughly $250,000 annual cost was high, she said.

“I think all of our police officers should have the training to provide the community resource support,” Schleimer said.

To clean up the trails, she would convene a meeting with the police, village justices and the DPW to explore solutions.

On pedestrian and vehicular safety, Schleimer said she is dissatisfied that the consultants have taken as long as they have to return with recommendations. What could be needed are bolder strokes to move traffic more reliably.

“For years, people have talked about making (Route) 117 one way and Lexington (Avenue) the other way and make a loop,” Schleimer said. “We haven’t talked about that in 10 or 12 years. We need to talk about that.”

She’s also concerned that removal of the slip lane at Route 117 and Main Street may make it less safe for pedestrians.

To help the downtown, Schleimer would like a more compelling mix of stores, something that the village’s Economic Development Council should be exploring.

Currently, the village is reviewing potential zoning revisions to regulate BESS facilities.

“My biggest concern is whether our fire department, which are volunteers, are able to handle any possible fires emanating from the energy storage (systems), or is that a myth or is that true,” she said. “So we have a lot yet to know about the scope of the issue.”

Schleimer strongly cautions about the need for the village to closely watch its finances due to the numerous major capital projects. Long-term planning is essential.

“We need a schedule and more control over our applications,” Schleimer said. “I think it’s very important because you don’t want to mortgage our future.”