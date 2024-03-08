New Yoga Therapy Office Opens in Yorktown

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Susan R. Eisenstein

Marta Shedletsky is always looking for opportunities to help her clients.

Born in Poland, the Yorktown resident was already the founder of Mushika Wellness Solutions in Yorktown. On Feb. 21, she has officially added her new yoga therapy office into the community.

To celebrate the location, Shedletsky presented the free webinar Build Stronger Bones: Natural Method to Prevent and Reverse Osteoporosis. And she has already scheduled more events.

This Wednesday, Mar. 6 will feature Loving Kindness Meditation, a fundraiser for Ukraine, and on Mar. 20 at 7 p.m., her next free webinar will be Build Stronger Bones: Natural method to Prevent and Reverse Osteoporosis.

During the webinar, Shedledtsky will help people understand how the bones in the body work, why at some point they become brittle and different ways in which osteoporosis can be managed. She also plans to introduce a method used in yoga therapy that is natural and effective and supported by substantial research that works for everyone regardless of age and condition of the client’s overall health.

While yoga is an ancient art, yoga therapy is a relatively new field.

“The practices in yoga therapy are designed for an individual person for a specific condition with a specific goal in mind,” Shedletsky said. “Techniques may include movement, breathing techniques, meditation and rituals that are in line with the client’s belief system.”

A yoga therapist takes into account a person’s medical issues and adjusts the postures accordingly.

“Let’s say a person, in addition to osteoporosis or osteopenia, also has scoliosis and a torn rotator cuff. In general, in a yoga class, there is no way to effectively address all of that without injury,” Shedletsky said. “Yoga therapists have over 800 additional hours of training after their yoga teacher training to be able to deal with such situations. And the ultimate goal is for people to learn how to deal with their situation without their yoga therapist.”

A yoga therapist determines whether a person’s challenge is only physical, Shedletsky said. Is there any anxiety and uncertainty about a diagnosis? A yoga therapist can address both the physical and mental issues involved, she said.

Shedletsky works mostly with clients to prevent and reverse osteoporosis, but also works to reverse scoliosis through yoga. She helps with chronic pain management, stress management, autoimmune conditions and many other problems, both physical and mental, by addressing the body, mind and spirit.

Shedletsky analyzes posture, breath, meditation, lifestyle tweaks and even dietary adjustments to address her clients’ needs. She also takes into consideration other life-situation factors.

“It’s a small yoga therapy office where I can see private clients in person or through Zoom,” Shedletsky said. “I’m super excited for this new space for yoga therapy, as it gives me much more possibilities. It’s on the first floor of my home, with a bathroom across the hallway, no stairs, so it’s very convenient for me and for my clients.”

For the remote consultations, she now has a permanent set-up. Plus, Shedletsky offers individual in-person yoga classes here, but no groups.

Shedletsky has extensive training as a health coach in addition to yoga therapy. She studied at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, becoming a holistic health coach. She also took her 500-hour yoga teacher training from the International Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre and studied with Tara Rachel Jones, one of the pioneers of children’s yoga. She received her 95-hour certificate to teach children.

And Shedletsky completed an 850-hour program of yoga therapy studies at Breathing Deeply, an International Association of Yoga Therapists-accredited school.

For more information, call 914-685-6859, visit http://www.mushikawellness.com or e-mail emmarta@mushikawellness.com.