Many of us are deep into attempting to accomplish – or refining – the 2025 resolutions we set for ourselves a few weeks ago. Three weeks into the new year, my resolutions are already becoming difficult to attain/sustain. Are you fully immersed in your annual lofty goals? Or do you feel as I do, that you need an alternative, less demanding lifestyle for the next forty-nine weeks?

If the latter, I encourage you to be creative for 2025. In addition to – or in lieu of – your more pressing New Year’s Resolutions, I suggest you consider a more upbeat focus.

Why not formulate a wine-themed list of monthly goals? It will enhance your appreciation of wine while simultaneously providing a comfort zone of enjoyment.

With that premise, I present my (belated) “New Year’s List of Twelve Wine-Related Goals:”

Seek out new wine regions. Select a different region each month. My recommendations: any of Italy’s 20 denominated regions, Portugal, and the less explored French regions (Languedoc, Alsace, Savoie). With a budget of $20 and under you will find excellent representations. Seek out new grape varietals. I recommend the bevy of indigenous Italian varietals available. Other must-tries: Pinot Gris, Picpoul, Touriga National and Torrontes. A grape-of-the-month agenda might be fitting. Compile it in conjunction with resolution #1 above – we’re all proficient at multi-tasking, aren’t we? Seek similar grape varietals from different regions. Compare the most popular sources to the less familiar. Start with Cabernet Sauvignon (Chile, Australia). Move on to Pinot Noir (Australia, New Zealand) and Chardonnay (Chile, South Africa, Italy). This is an excellent experiment to develop your palate’s appreciation of terroir (the distinct impact of soil, climate and geography on wine) and wine’s multi-faceted taste profiles. Seek out wines produced from blends of grapes. This is an exciting aspect of artisanal wine making and there are many selections; check with your local wine merchant. You may choose to keep it simple (a Bordeaux style) or go avant garde (Chardonnay, Viognier and Marsanne from California). Experiment with vertical tastings (multiple vintages) of individual producers. This is more expensive but you will be able to better a) discern the nuances of wines as they age and b) evaluate the quality of individual vintages. Explore the world of fortified and distilled wines. For a generally untapped source of pleasure, enjoy port, sherry or cognac after dinner or as a muscle relaxer after shoveling snow. You’ll be back for more. Think global, drink local. Take a short ride to the Hudson Valley wineries on a late spring or early autumn afternoon. The scenery and the bustle of the vineyards will transport you to European wine country. Invest in the future. Purchase a special bottle of wine to enjoy on a future occasion, be it a birthday, graduation and/or anniversary. Find a simpatico wine importer or distributor. If there is a particular wine you enjoy compared to similar offerings available, chances are the importer and/or distributor of that wine has additional choices for you. Find their name on the bottle label; ask your wine merchant for their offerings. Enjoy a wine-focused trip. A wine trip to California or Tuscany may not be in our budgets. Fear not. For similar ambience, head east to the North Shore of Long Island for a weekend or a day trip. You’ll find a broad expanse of vineyards and cozy tasting rooms. Squint your eyes and you’ll feel like you’re in Napa or Chianti country. Host a wine-tasting party. Incorporate one or more of the suggestions above and invite your friends to a BYOB get-together. What better way to accomplish multiple resolutions than with a little help from your friends? Enhance your wine education. There are excellent, affordable books to expand your knowledge and palate. There is also an ever-growing compendium of focused podcasts and YouTube vignettes.

Don’t dally – start that monthly-focused list as soon as you put down this newspaper. I’ve got my list completed – good luck with yours.

Nick Antonaccio is a 47-year Pleasantville resident. For over 30 years, he has conducted numerous wine tastings and lectures. He offers personalized wine tastings for consumers and businesses. Nick’s credo: continuous experimenting results in instinctive behavior. You can reach him at nantonaccio@theexaminernews.com.