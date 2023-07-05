New Supervisors Chosen in Southeast and Patterson

Two new supervisors will be leading the towns of Southeast and Patterson following last week’s Republican primary.

In Southeast, Nick Durante, a 48-year town resident and retired lineman for Verizon, defeated Putnam County Legislature Chairman Paul Jonke, 501-357.

Durante will succeed incumbent Tony Hay, who is retiring after serving four terms in office.

“Thank you everyone,” Durante stated on Facebook. “I’m so honored and overwhelmed by the voice we heard today. Amazed at the support and the power behind all the good people who stepped up and pushed me forward and helped me stay up when I needed it. I am so proud to have the opportunity given to me by the wonderful people of Southeast. My old friends, my new friends and my family.”

Meanwhile, in the Town Board race for two seats, Wendy Lewis and Alessandro Mazzotta prevailed over Councilman John O’Connor, who was seeking a second four-year term.

Lewis, a lifelong resident who serves on the town’s Planning/Architectural Review Board, was the top vote-getter with 578. Mazzotta, a more than 40-year resident who formerly served as director of Putnam County’s Purchasing Department, was close behind with 558 votes.

O’Connor, who moved to Southeast in 2014, was a distant third with 362 votes.

In Patterson, challenger Michael Sudol, a retired FDNY firefighter, upset incumbent Richard Williams, who was looking for a third four-year term.

Sudol received 413 votes, while Williams garnered 279.

“I am not a politician, I’m a hardworking guy who wants to make a difference,” Sudol said prior to the June 27 primary.

The Republican Committee’s endorsed candidates for Town Board also were victorious in the five-way race for two seats.

Joseph Capasso, a local businessman, led the way with 352 votes, while Laura Russo, who serves on the Putnam Lake District Board, finished second with 296.

Deputy Supervisor Shawn Rogan was a close third with 273, Peter Muentener was fourth with 207 and Joseph Esposito, a Zoning Board of Appeals member, was fifth with 198.