New Pod Episode: Support Connection’s Katherine Quinn on Hope and Healing

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

This week on Local Matters Westchester, Martin Wilbur, Shane McGaffey, and I talk with Katherine Quinn, founding director of Support Connection. The Yorktown-based nonprofit offers free, confidential help to women across the country dealing with breast, ovarian, and gynecological cancers.

We’ve been proud to showcase Support Connection’s work for decades — from our North County News newspaper days to The Examiner — celebrating the impact they’ve made.

Part of the group’s secret sauce is its peer counselors — cancer survivors themselves — including my sister, Laura Markowski, who was The Examiner’s associate publisher until we ended print this past January. That lived experience helps them truly understand what people are going through.

We asked Quinn how Support Connection started, what’s coming up with the group’s big annual Support-A-Walk this October, and the “Hope Takes Flight” origami crane campaign.

“Even as a physician myself, I have never encountered a group as compassionate and supportive as Support Connection,” one past client said.

Thanks as always to Genesis/Saw Mill Club for supporting Local Matters.

Listen in right here.

Best,

Adam Stone