New Pickleball Courts at Battle Hill Park in WP Celebrated

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held last week for three new pickleball courts at Battle Hill Park.

Three former tennis courts at the park were paved, painted and designed exclusively for pickleball and will only be accessible by residents through an annual membership.

“Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the nation and we are seeing our membership increase at our existing courts, said Wayne Bass, White Plains Recreation and Parks Department commissioner. “These new courts, which are dedicated specifically for pickleball, will support the growth we have seen amongst our residents who love the sport.”

Each court has paddle holders and seating nearby. The courts will be open daily from 9 a.m. to dusk and play will be on a first come/first serve basis. Court rules are posted to regulate play and court time.

Annual pickleball memberships are available to residents at a cost of $80 for seniors and $110 for adults. Memberships are available at the Recreation and Parks Department offices at 85 Gedney Way with a proof of residency. Thereafter membership is renewable on-line. Residents with current pickleball membership have immediate access to the courts with no additional charges.

“The City of White Plains is a special community where we strive to ensure that we provide our residents with recreational activities that are appealing to all ages and abilities,” said Mayor Thomas Roach. “Affordable access to pickleball courts will not only keep our residents healthy, it will also enhance community social interaction, which improves mental health.”