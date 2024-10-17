New Physical Therapy Clinic Helps Local Residents Reach Their Peak

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Chris Marshall

Atlas Peak Physical Therapy, a new clinic in Pleasantville, opened its doors in August to help residents struggling with pain, weakness or post-surgery recovery.

Clinic co-founder Dr. Niko Athanasatos has treated sports injuries, cancer patients and everyday ailments for nearly eight years.

He and Beata Mione, Atlas Peak’s co-founder and administrator, both had serious health issues of their own that required surgery. Physical therapy played a key role in their return to normalcy, which inspired them to open a practice to help others in Westchester.

Athanasatos, a Valhalla native, chose the location tucked away at 3 Campus Drive for its peaceful surroundings that creates a welcoming space where patients can focus on their recovery. With an aim to serve more than just athletes, Atlas Peak provides individualized care tailored to each patient’s unique needs.

“It’s more of a therapeutic environment for people than a shopping center or something that’s too busy. Environment affects people’s healing,” Athanasatos said. “Our goal was to make it not just sports-focused, but to help everyday people do what they love, whether it’s lifting a child, sitting down driving or going for a walk.”

Athanasatos’s personal journey helps him relate to the challenges faced by patients. After suffering from a painful cough and fevers for six months, and losing close to 40 pounds, he was diagnosed with a rare form of lymphoma in 2019.

“Nobody knew what I had,” Athanasatos said. “I was still seeing patients at another clinic at the time in Westchester, but I was really, really sick. They finally found two clots in my chest near my heart, and my primary care doctor said, ‘You have to get to the hospital.’”

Six months of chemotherapy at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York City sapped all of his strength and energy, and a friend shaved off what little hair he had left.

“Going through a serious health issue myself, I understand what it’s like to have pain and weakness, so I have a unique perspective to help others,” he said. “I’m thankful it happened because it forged me to be a stronger person.”

In July 2019, he started treating patients again, and by December, transferred to work at Memorial Sloan Kettering, the facility that treated his lymphoma. He moved to New York City a short time later.

“In March 2020, COVID happened, so I was working with cancer patients in the city during COVID,” Athanasatos said. “It was a wild time. I learned a lot working there and wanted to help people in the area where I grew up.”

Mione has a similar mission, having recovered from spinal cord compression surgeries in 2011 and 2021 that required extensive physical therapy.

“I went to physical therapy five days a week, and the scars are almost non-existent today because of different techniques, like cupping and massages,” Mione said. “I’m such a huge believer in physical therapy, because I like working with Dr. Niko, but also because it works.”

Mione, who lives in Ossining with her husband, Michael, moved to the United States 31 years ago. She received a business management and marketing degree in her home country of Poland, and a bachelor’s degree in health science, pre-physical therapy from Mercy College.

The dual degrees, and years of experience working in a variety of administrative and physical therapy roles, prepared her to handle the ever-changing needs of a new practice with minimal staff.

“My son and daughter were born 16-and-a-half months apart, so I was a full-time mom, but continued doing administrative work when they were sleeping,” Mione said. “I have extensive knowledge in anatomy, physiology and kinesiology, and I know the business side, too, so I turned that into a business for myself.”

Atlas Peak opened just two months after Athanasatos married his wife, Aleksandra. While he’s focused on growing the practice, both by adding employees and clients, he remains mindful of what led to this point.

He’s kept his head cleanly shaven since his chemo treatments, and Atlas Peak’s name, logo and blue and white color scheme are all a nod to his Greek heritage. Atlas is the first vertebrae in the spine and a Greek god. Peak is for peak self.

“If one is dealing with pain or weakness, they don’t need a doctor’s referral to come to physical therapy in New York state,” Athanasatos said. “They can call us and we can see how we can help reduce any issues. I’m looking forward to helping people with one-on-one care that’s more individualized than people may be used to.”

To learn more about Atlas Peak Physical Therapy, call 914-400-0535, e-mail info@AtlatPeakPT.com or visit www.atlaspeakpt.com.