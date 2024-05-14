New Movie Theater Complex to Open in White Plains

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A new state-of-the-art movie theater complex is set to open this week in the former Showcase Cinema de Lux location at the White Plains City Center.

Apple Cinemas, a movie theater chain with 11 other locations in the northeast, will be holding an invite-only ribbon cutting event on May 14. Pending permit approvals, the theater will be open to the public on Thurs., May 16.

“We’re pleased the movies are returning to downtown White Plains, and that that the theater, the owners of City Center and the City of White Plains were able to work together so quickly to bring film back into the heart of our commercial center,” said Jennifer Furioli, Executive Director of the Downtown White Plains Business Improvement District. “Movie theaters are good for downtown. We’re thrilled Apple Cinemas has selected our fantastic community for their next location!”

The theater will contain approximately 1,400 seats and both an IMAX, planned to open the end of May, and Apple Cinemas Premium Large Format ACX screen featuring 4K LASER and Dolby ATMOS 360-degree immersive sound.

Apple Cinemas has partnered with IMAX to launch IMAX with Laser – a groundbreaking, next-generation laser projection and 12-channel sound system at White Plains City Center. IMAX with Laser has been designed exclusively for IMAX screens. The experience is set apart by its 4K laser projection system that delivers increased resolution, sharper and brighter images.

Visitors will also be greeted by a new, renovated lobby, comfortable reclining seats, self-serve popcorn machines, and a (soon-to-open) on-site restaurant, BurgerFi, which offers a variety of burgers, chicken sandwiches, burger and chicken bowls.

“When Showcase pulled out, our full focus was on bringing a new theater operator into the space,” said White Plains Mayor Tom Roach. “Our thriving downtown worked in our favor creating a great deal of interest in the theater industry. I am pleased to welcome Apple Cinemas to our community. Apple has made significant investments in upgrading the facilities and enhancing the ticket holder experience. An exciting new chapter in the long history of entertainment in White Plains is opening. See you at the movies!”