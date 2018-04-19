New Lowe’s Store in Yorktown on Target to Open by December

The new Lowe’s home improvement store on Route 202 in Yorktown is on target to open by the end of the year.

Representatives of Breslin Realty Development Corp. appeared at a Town Board work session last week and indicated construction is proceeding as planned with a late November, early December grand opening timeframe anticipated.

The 124,000-square-foot project, being constructed on a 24-acre site just off the Taconic State Parkway that has been vacant for years after once housing a homeless shelter, will be only the second Lowe’s store in Westchester County.

The project will also include three other buildings that will house two restaurants and a bank, creating roughly 200 permanent jobs. The construction work will also create approximately 400 temporary full-time jobs.

“We haven’t found anything yet we feel is worthwhile (for the other buildings), but we’re heavily marketing the site,” a Breslin Realty representative said.

The earth work on the site is about 50 percent completed, according to Breslin, with retaining wall construction about 30 percent finished and storm water work about 20% completed. Improvements to the 202 intersection are expected to be completed by mid-September.

Town Building Inspector John Landi said all necessary building permits should be issued in the near future.

Costco was originally projected for the location, but Breslin Realty stepped in after that project fell through. Wilbur Breslin, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board for Breslin, said at a ground breaking ceremony last October getting Lowe’s off the ground required a lot of patience with several delays at the state level.