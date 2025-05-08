New Interns Join Examiner Team, Podcast Updates, Latest Reporting Highlights

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

We have a wave of new Examiner reporter interns joining us in the coming weeks, including a pair who got started yesterday.

Ava McGinty, a Putnam Valley High School graduate, recently completed her sophomore year at Monmouth University, where she writes for the college newspaper, The Outlook. I assigned McGinty to cover the upcoming Business Council of Westchester event this coming Monday, May 12, featuring Congressmen Mike Lawler and George Latimer. The event, part of the KeyBank Speaker Series, will focus on developments in Washington and their impact on Westchester.

The assignment comes on the heels of a contentious town hall Lawler held on May 4 in Somers, where 64-year-old social worker Emily Feiner was forcibly removed by state troopers – an incident that has since drawn national attention.

Hopefully we’ll be able to ask questions to both public officials.

We’re also excited to welcome Chloe Kohl, a senior at Byram Hills High School, to our springtime team. Kohl has been contributing to her school’s newspaper since her freshman year and currently serves as co-editor-in-chief. She’ll be covering a Pleasantville Garden Club event for us this Saturday.

On an unrelated note, earlier this year I optimistically estimated that our Sick Care podcast would debut by the end of March. Clearly, I was a bit off. The delays are the result of the producers’ commitment to quality and additional reporting, so the later debut date will be more than worth it. I’ll avoid making another hard prediction, but with that said, it shouldn’t be too much longer. Let’s just say: more than likely this spring.

Speaking of health care, we’ll be joined next week on our Local Matters Westchester podcast by Derek Anderson, president of Northern Westchester Hospital. Today we will record an interview with State Senator Shelley Mayer, chair of the Senate Education Committee, and we hope to have that episode out to you ASAP.

Also, in case you missed it, last night we published new reporting from Examiner contributor Andrew Vitelli on the latest developments at the Jacob Burns Film Center.

His piece, “Worker Walkout, Community Outcry Shake Jacob Burns as It Screens Antisemitism Film,” takes a close look at the ongoing controversy.

Read that report here.

Best,

Adam Stone