New Healthcare Campus Zoning District Close to Being Established

The creation of a new planned healthcare campus development zoning district is close to being established in the City of White Plains.

Following a public hearing March 6, the Common Council tabled a decision on amending the city’s Zoning Ordinance to April 3 that would initially pave the way for the construction of a “first of its kind” facility on North St.

In November, the Elizabeth Seton Pediatric Center petitioned the council in order to rezone a 23-acre property to pursue the development of a 111,395-square-foot, five-story, 96-bed residential health care facility serving “medically fragile” young adults between the ages of 18 and 35.

The facility would be built on four acres. The rezoning would also accommodate existing uses: a 148-bed Bristal Assisted Living Facility at 305 North St., a 72,812-square-foot medical office building at 311 North St. and the 51,582-square-foot Elizabeth Seton Children’s Center at 317 North St.

In 2007, the development of 329 independent senior living units was approved by city officials but was never built. If approved, the zoning amendment would preclude any future development of that project.

The property is situated between the New York Presbyterian Hospital campus to the west and a medical office building to the north. East and south of the property are residential neighborhoods.

An existing parking lot would be configured to connect to the new building and a driveway would encircle the site to connect to four new parking areas. Overall, 329 parking spaces would be provided.

A resident who noted he had a disabled sister addressed the council last week and called the proposed facility for young adults “a feel good, do good project” that was sorely needed since there were few facilities that serve that population.