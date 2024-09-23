New Era at Mahopac off to Solid Start; P’Ville, Lakeland Roaring

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Tony Pinciaro

Throughout the MAHOPAC field hockey program’s illustrious history, two names are synonymous with its championship success – Peg Schutze and Dona DiMaggio.

Schutze was the long-time Mahopac coach, guiding the 1993 team, featuring Courtnie Smith, to a state title. Following a short tenure by Schutze’s successor, DiMaggio, who played for Schutze, became the new coach in 1997. She would add the 2001 state Class A title to the program’s resume.

A new coaching era has begun in Mahopac this fall as former Lakeland field hockey standout and current Mahopac Physics’ teacher Jess Ascencao has succeeded the retired DiMaggio (who also taught in Mahopac).

Senior and captain Erin Harney had the pleasure of playing for DiMaggio and the team responded to Ascencao, who was DiMaggio’s assistant last year.

“I really enjoyed playing for Coach DiMaggio,” said Harney, a three-year varsity starter. “She is so passionate about field hockey and having a coach who cares just as much as the players, if not more, creates a great atmosphere to be in.

“The transition of switching head coaches went very smoothly. We were all familiar and really liked Coach A. from when she was our assistant coach the previous year. And, since Coach DiMaggio still helps out at our games it helped us adjust more since it wasn’t like she completely left the program.”

When Ascencao joined the coaching staff last year, Harney and her teammates were quite pleased.

“When we first heard that we were getting a new assistant coach, last year, rumors spread around the team about different accolades she had received,” Harney said. “It made us all really excited. It meant a lot to the team hearing that we were going to have someone coaching us who is fresh out of collegiate play and has a really fond understanding of the sport.”

Mahopac is currently 4-3-1 this season, after victories over Rye Neck (3-0) and John Jay-East Fishkill (2-0) and a 1-0 loss to Ursuline.

Harney pointed to two factors that have fueled Mahopac’s good first half of the season.

“Coach A. has really brought the team together this year and uplifted spirits,” Harney said. “We all came into this season wanting a better outcome from last year and she really showed us that it’s possible. Her showing how much she believes in us and our capabilities allowed us to believe in ourselves.

“This season I feel that our team chemistry is incomparable to last year. Our ability to transfer the ball down the field improves every game. Our junior class really stepped up this year and it’s making a huge difference on the field. Especially with Gabby Bartholdi and Sophia Perillo at forward and Grace Gaine and Anastasia Villani running the defense.”

In Mahopac’s two wins, Kayleigh Pontillo, Villani and Harney were impactful.

Pontillo had a goal and an assist against Rye Neck. Harney and Villani had assists. Villani and Pontillo scored against John Jay-East Fishkill with Harney and Bartholdi assisting.

“Our two shutouts were strong and showed how well we can play together,” Ascencao said. “In these games four of our five goals were scored off of corners, which I think shows how capable we are when we create opportunities. While we did not play our best against Ursuline, I’d say we had a successful week and continued to make progress.”

Even though Ascencao is a rookie head coach, she has learned from two of Section 1’s finest.

“My experience playing at Lakeland for Sars (Sharon Sarsen) was as much about improving skills as it was about being a student of the game,” Ascencao said. “Sars is an amazing coach that I am still learning from. As I coach, I find myself modeling some of the drills, techniques, and phrasing Sars would use to teach the same skills. I’m so grateful to still have a relationship with such an incredible coach.

“It was extremely important to Dona that when she stepped down, Mahopac field hockey was taken care of. I am very grateful that she felt comfortable with me carrying on this program. Over the last year she has taken the time to train and prepare me, during season and over the summer. We have discussed all the ins and outs of coaching and Mahopac’s team history. Dona is still a huge support of this team and a resource to me, as she has been at most of our games so far. I hope I can make her proud and leave a positive legacy on this program like the previous two coaches have.

Following a one-goal loss to Class A power Mamaroneck, Class B champ LAKELAND is back rolling after victories over Nanuet (9-0), Pelham (7-0) and Class B rival Horace Greeley (2-0).

The Hornets are now 7-1 this season.

Hornet hotshot Gabby Santini fueled the offense in handing Nanuet its first loss in five games. She had a hat trick and two assists. Aditi Parambath added two scores and Riley Waters finished with a goal and two assists.

Keira Gallagher took the lead against Pelham with two goals and an assist. Waters collected three assists and Santini added one goal and one assist.

The Hornets registered an impressive win over Horace Greeley as Gabby Goldstein had one goal and one assist and

YORKTOWN secured a huge win and is now 4-2 this season. The Cornhuskers beat Pearl River, 2-1 in overtime as Lily Diaz scored five minutes into the new 10-minute, 7 v 7 sudden-victory quarter.

“I was impressed by the way we played and also our hustle,” said Yorktown senior Brie Gaccino. “We have never beaten Pearl River before, and they have always gotten us out during playoffs so this win wasn’t just about beating a team. It was much more than that.”

Diaz’s game-winner came on a pass from Dana DeCourcey. Annie Durante stopped six shots.

FOX LANE rang up three more wins and only allowed one goal, running its record to 5-1-1 this season. Madison Kalarchian scored twice and Samantha Reder added a goal and an assist in a 3-0 victory over Clarkstown. Kayla Santos made five saves.

Maggie Grasso and Reder tallied goals in a 2-1 triumph of Scarsdale. Fox Lane closed out its perfect week with another 3-0 win, this one over Arlington as Reder scored her 50th varsity goal and Georgia Webb notched her first varsity goal.

Abby Locovare collected two assists, giving her four in the three wins and Santos again made five saves. Fox Lane co-coach and former Somers’ field hockey great Melissa (Heyde) Ponzio said she and co-coach Kim Gigante are really proud of how this team is coming together.

PLEASANTVILLE added two more victories to its ledger and is now 6-1 this season.

The Panthers had four players score goals in a 4-0 victory over Albertus Magnus and followed this up with a 3-1 victory over perennial Class C power and multiple-time Section 1 champion Bronxville.

Abby Gordon and Maya Fortier each had one goal and one assist against Albertus Magnus. Ashley Vamossy and Ella McCourtney also scored.

Vamossy found the back of the cage twice against Bronxville and Penelope Ward added a goal.

PUTNAM VALLEY put up a seven spot in a shutout of Valhalla. Eliza Osmanaj netted two goals and added an assist. Lilly Cottrell and Lilly Johnson had one goal and one assist apiece. Izzy Kui, Julia Toth and Hayley Craan also scored goals.

VALHALLA goalie Bella Napoli had 13 saves. The Tigers, now 7-1, added their second shutout of the week, 6-0, over Panas behind two goals apiece from Maggie Caputo and Cottrell.

Izzy Walther contributed a goal and an assist and Johnson collected three helpers.

Putnam Valley coach Tracy Parchen credited Caputo, Toth and Craane with playing a great defensive game.

SOMERS went 2-1 for the week with victories over Carmel (3-0) and Panas (3-1), before its first loss of the season, to John Jay-Cross River.

Jessica Bowden, Julia McCartin and Bella Mancini scored against Carmel and Caitlyn Mayfield rang up two assists. Somers showed balanced scoring against Panas as Gianna Guaragna, Isabella Mancini and Emma Donaldson had goals. Once again, Mayfield set up two goals.

Emily Camarra had the PANAS goal and Bella Gomez assisted. Alina Cavajani made 15 saves.

WHITE PLAINS played Arlington to a 1-1 draw as Kayla Brogan scored and Riley Keane assisted for her first varsity point. Abigail Arndt kicked out five shots.

The Tigers dropped a 1-0 verdict to CARMEL as Maeve Dina converted a penalty corner.

Carmel goalie Mia Conciatori made five saves and the defense withstood 20 White Plains’ penalty corners.

HORACE GREELEY dropped a 2-0 verdict to Lakeland, but dominated Scarsdale, 10-0.

The following schools did not respond to requests regarding information on their games: BREWSTER, HEN HUD, CARMEL, CROTON, VALHALLA, BYRAM HILLS.

DAVID TABER/GIL MCMAHON PHOTO