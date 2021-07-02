New Castle Town Board Agrees to Up Saland’s Salary, Provide Back Pay

The New Castle Town Board authorized Acting Supervisor Jeremy Saland to receive a prorated supervisor’s salary for as long as he remains in his current role.

From June 16, when he took over from former supervisor Ivy Pool, until sometime in November, Saland will receive a portion of the supervisor’s annual $42,865 salary. He moved out of his council chair after Pool resigned from the post effective June 15.

The vote was unanimous among the remaining three board members.

The board also will be providing Saland retroactive pay for a little more than a month for stepping in for Pool from about Mar. 1, 2020, until a yet-to-be-determined date in April of last year. Serving as deputy supervisor, he stepped in for Pool following the death of her son.

Once the completion date of his substitute service from last year is finalized, Saland will receive the retroactive pay.

“I think the retroactive (pay) is a great recognition of the service that Jeremy gave to the town in that very difficult time and certainly I’m fully supportive of Jeremy having access to all of the privileges of the supervisor role while he’s still in that role,” said Councilwoman Lori Morton.

Saland will remain in the post until the November election for supervisor between Councilwoman Lisa Katz and Holly McCall is certified. He then will complete the remaining two years of his council term.

The winner of the supervisor’s race will be sworn in before the customary Jan. 1 date because of the circumstances.

While there was no disagreement on the issue during last Wednesday evening’s Town Board meeting, eight days earlier it was a different story. Saland had requested that he be elevated to supervisor, which would have forced him to resign the council seat. Therefore, he would have no longer been on the board once this fall’s supervisor’s race would be decided.

However, Katz said she didn’t want Saland to leave the board because there would then be the possibility that the entire board could change by the end of the year. With Pool and Saland not voting on the matter, the board failed to have the necessary three votes for him to become supervisor.