New Castle Police Continue to Investigate Home Invasion

New Castle police are searching for a woman who entered an occupied home apparently holding a firearm Wednesday afternoon and stole an undisclosed amount of property.

Lt. James Carroll said the perpetrator, a pale white female believed to be in her mid-thirties, standing about 5-foot-7 with a large frame and medium to long brown hair, came into the home while it was occupied by two people on Long Pond Hill Road at about 12:45 p.m. An adult and a child were inside the residence at the time of the incident but were unhurt, he said.

Police said the assailant was wearing a white-hooded sweatshirt with green sleeves, blue jeans, pink sneakers and carrying yellow flowers.

The area surrounding the residence was searched by town officers, Westchester County police and the Town of Mount Police Department. It is not believed that the suspect is still in the area or a threat to local residents, police said.

The investigation was continuing into whether the suspect had any connection to the house or the people living there, Carroll said.

Police urge the public to lock and secure all doors and windows on homes, apartments and vehicles and to keep a porch or patio light on or have a motion sensor working during nighttime hours.

New Castle police are asking anyone with information on the identity of this individual or details regarding this incident to call the department at 914-238-4422, submit an anonymous tip online at www.ncpd.info/tip or text the word NEWCPD followed by the tip information to TIP411.