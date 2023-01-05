New Book Columnist Coming Soon. Today? Food, Wine, Home, Law.

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

It’s always been important to us to try and publish a little something for everyone.

So if we couldn’t interest you with community news, or editorials, or obits, or police blotters, or letters to the editor, or local sports, etc., we’d try and grab your precious attention with topic-specific columns by local experts and hobbyists.

Within the next week or two, we’ll have a new member of our column writing crew, as Hawthorne’s Michael Malone, an area journalist, begins sharing his thoughts on books with Examiner readers.

Speaking of columns, we have several to share this week, as always.

Food writer Morris Gut — what a name for a food writer, right?! — notes how the White Plains Business Improvement District has launched its third annual downtown White Plains Restaurant Month which is running through the end of this month.

Participating restaurants are expected to offer prix fixe specials for lunch for $22.95 and dinner for $32.95, and/or what is being called a “second-tier enhanced dinner” for $42.95.

Here’s Gut’s “Menu Movers & Shakers.”

Now that we’ve fed you, we offer you drink. Or at least stories about drink.

Pleasantville’s Nick Antonaccio, our wine columnist for the past 15-plus years, tells the story of a status-seeking Forbes family richy-rich who bid on and won a rare wine attributed to Thomas Jefferson’s cellar.

But, as it turns out, the Jefferson bottles are allegedly fake.

That plus other tales and commentary in Antonaccio’s Grapevine column this week.

Our real estate columnist Bill Primavera, for his part, addresses what can be a touchy subject in the trade: clutter.

One person’s clutter is another’s treasure. But there are best practices you can apply.

“The recurring thread in all the information I gleaned on the subject seems to be that clutter will not make you happy, and whatever does make you really happy is not clutter,” Primavera writes. “I may not reach my wife’s levels of neatness, but I have certainly felt the pleasant effects of letting go of old things as my life and my interests change.”

Here’s this week’s installment of the “Home Guru.”

Lastly, on a sometimes gloomier but important topic, we give you insights on elder law.

Local lawyer Alan Feller, managing partner of The Feller Group up in Putnam County, offers an important warning: don’t neglect to set up power of attorney, also known as POA.

In a nutshell, Feller explains how not having a POA “directly leads to delays in handling financial affairs and unnecessary long-term care expenditures because Medicaid cannot be obtained in a timely manner.”

“Long-term care costs can be many thousands of dollars with nursing home bills routinely costing $16,000 per month,” Feller explains.

Read on in Feller’s monthly dispatch right here.

Tomorrow we’ll have our weekend “Best Bets” for you so be on the lookout if you don’t already have this Saturday’s/Sunday’s plans arranged.