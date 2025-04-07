Museums Should Tell the Truth – Not Just the Comfortable Parts

By John F. McMullen

President Donald Trump recently signed an Executive Order removing items from the Smithsonian and other national museums that he considers un-American. This follows a series of eyebrow-raising moves, from floating the idea of buying Greenland to suggesting the annexation of our friendly neighbors.

Although it may not be clear, this unbelievable arrogance is worse than all of the previous nonsense. It is destructive, un-American and an insult to the people while bringing the moves of an evil dictatorship to my mind, if not to yours.

He can’t decide what it means to be American—the people decide. It’s an evolving process, and we should remember our past mistakes. Often, it was the work of unpopular individuals who took risks to convince the rest of us that all men, regardless of race, should be free. Then women fought for the right to vote. The Civil Rights Act followed, and since the First Continental Congress, we’ve been shaping American values. Our acceptance of sexual preference is part of this ongoing transformation. In every case, art and music have played a role in reflecting and driving culture forward. These elements should be highlighted to show both “where we were” and how far we’ve come.

Trump’s actions to alter the representation of American history are not only misguided but also deeply troubling. His attempt to dictate the narrative and erase the contributions of those who have fought for equality and justice undermines the very essence of democracy and the progress we have achieved. By censoring the arts and historical artifacts, he risks erasing the struggles and triumphs that have shaped our nation. It is imperative that we preserve these reminders to honor the resilience of those who have paved the way for a more inclusive society. Art and music are powerful tools that reflect our journey and inspire future generations to continue advocating for justice and equality. We must resist efforts to rewrite history and stand firm in our commitment to accurately portraying our past. This is how we ensure that the lessons learned, and the strides made in the fight for rights and freedoms remain visible and influential.

We’ve journeyed from Black slavery to having a Black President and Vice President; from respectable women being confined to the kitchen, the bedroom, or raising their children, to holding high political office at every level – except President (and that day will come) – and leading in every industry across the country. We’ve shifted from isolationism to sacrificing our own citizens in order to lead the world in defeating the forces of fascism and imperialism.

Trump or his MAGA minions don’t define what it means to be “American” – the people do, through leadership, protests, and elections. Art, music, and education remind us of where we were and how far we’ve come since the First Continental Congress.



No sanitizing politicians should be allowed to whitewash our history.



Local resident John F. McMullen has been recognized as poet laureate for the Town of Yorktown.