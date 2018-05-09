Murphy, Byrne Kick off Reelection Bids

By Kristen McNerney and Rick Pezzullo

At his campaign kickoff last week, NYS Senator Terrence Murphy vowed to continue, “fighting the fight” for constituents in the 40th district.

At a campaign event this past Thursday evening in Peekskill, Murphy accepted his bid for reelection as he goes up against likely Democratic challenger Robert Kesten of South Salem. Accompanying him was Assemblyman Kevin Byrne, of New York’s 94th district, Putnam County Legislator Joseph Castellano and other Hudson Valley dignitaries.

Welcomed on stage by thundering cheers and the Rocky theme song, Murphy took to the podium to address supporters.

“This is awesome,” Murphy said to the cheering crowd. “It’s just an honor and a privilege to represent so many people and do so many things that are available. You get involved in this to do the right thing. I will continue to do the right thing for the people of the 40th District. I’m blessed to be able to do what I do.”

Murphy spoke about his efforts in tackling the heroin and opioid epidemic, mentioning comprehensive legislation he spearheaded is being duplicated nationwide by other lawmakers.

“When I went to Albany I knew we had to do something,” said Murphy, who chaired a Senate Task Force on Heroin and Opioid Abuse. “It’s a life and death situation.”