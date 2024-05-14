Multiple Extreme Views Makes it Clear That Bowman Must Be Replaced

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

In response to last week’s issue of The Examiner, which featured a hagiographic depiction of admitted false alarm puller Jamaal Bowman’s record and his views on the current Israeli conflict in Gaza, one can only recall tennis great John McEnroe’s now-famous “You cannot be serious!

The letter (“Critique of Rep. Bowman Ignores Reasons for Anger at Israel’s Gaza Assault”) appeared to be written by a member of Rep. Bowman’s campaign staff in lieu of an informed reader opinion. The author states that she’s “proud to be among his supporters.” So then, does she “proudly” support Bowman accepting donations from the Westchester People’s Action Coalition, a Soros-family funded left-wing nonprofit, which is funneling money into numerous antisemitic encampments on college campuses which include scores of professional paid protestors?

Does she support Bowman having had his students in his Bronx school honor convicted cop killer Joanne Chesimard (a.k.a. Assata Shakur) a participant in the execution-style murder of New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster, and who later escaped from prison and is now living in Cuba? Foerster by the way, left a wife and three-year-old child. Apparently that inconvenient fact didn’t matter to the congressman.

Similarly, was she okay with Bowman proudly hanging a mural of virulent anti-Semite and racial arsonist Louis Farrakhan? The man who once defended Mike Tyson during his infamous rape trial when he declared “When a sister says ‘no’ she really means yes.” As a woman, does she also support that philosophy?

But as Phil Swift of TV infomercial fame often says, “Wait there’s more!” Had she bothered to pick up a newspaper she would have seen a Daily Beast expose on Bowman which chronicled his subscriptions to YouTube channels such as BreakThrough News, a repository for Russian and Chinese propaganda and antisemitic content. The news outlet also revealed Bowman’s earlier blogs about 9/11 conspiracies and incredibly, a how-to on time travel.

One can only hope that in June, the voting bloc in his district sends a clear message and returns him to the private sector, permanently.

Bill Carlino

Armonk