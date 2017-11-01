Mt. Pleasant Residents Blast Possible Grade Crossing Closures

Mount Pleasant residents came out in force last week to condemn proposals presented by Town Engineer David Smyth to close the Commerce Street and Cleveland Street grade crossings in Valhalla.

Town officials were joined at the Oct. 24 meeting by officials from the state Department of Transportation (DOT) and the Metropolitan Transpiration Authority (MTA).

The Commerce Street crossing is where six people died, including five passengers on a northbound Harlem line train, when an SUV was struck on the tracks on Feb. 3, 2015. The town cannot decide on its own to close the two grade crossings, but could make a formal recommendation to the DOT. The proposal would cost the state $13 million.

Councilman Mark Rubeo said if the two crossings were to be closed the town should not be responsible for any of the costs.

Supervisor Carl Fulgenzi, who has previously supported closing the two crossings, said the Town Board is responsible for the safety of its residents.

The purpose of the report is to improve safety, Smyth said. If the Cleveland Street crossing were to be closed, a new road could connect Kensico Avenue with Legion Drive, he added. One possibility would be to construct a pedestrian bridge to allow commuters to walk to the train station.

An estimated 1,000 vehicles a day would be rerouted to Lakeview Avenue as a result of a Commerce Street closure.

Resident Mark D’Ambrosio was one of several residents who spoke out against the potential closures. He said driver error was to blame for the 2015 accident.

“A speeding train will win every time,” D’Ambrosio said.

Resident Rocco Derubeis said he did not want the state to “dictate” the closing of the crossings to the town. That would create more traffic headaches and safety issues than before, Derubeis said.

“My wife can’t make a left on Legion Drive,” he said.

He called for traffic and environmental studies to be completed before any closures are agreed to.

Derubeis criticized Fulgenzi for previously seeking the closures. He said the rest of the board would eventually be a “rubber stamp” and follow the supervisor’s lead.

Though Fulgenzi acknowledged that he did support the closures in the past, the proposals will be studied in a joint effort by the town and state, he said.

Resident Laura Centi, who criticized the town for failing to adequately notify residents about last week’s meeting, pressed for answers about where Mount Pleasant proceeds from here. If Cleveland Street is a hazard, there should be safety measures put in place as soon as possible.

Smyth said some motorists have been trying to beat the safety barriers before the barriers descend. During one study of the Commerce Street crossing, two cars went around the gates, even with a clearly visible police presence, he said.

Discussion on the issue is scheduled to continue at the Nov. 14 Town Board meeting. Fulgenzi said no decision has been made and the town isn’t being pressured by the state to recommend closures.

“Our concern is the safety of the community, not to make your lives miserable,” Fulgenzi said.

Councilman Nichols DiPaolo said after listening to comments made at the meeting, he had more questions than before. Alternatives to the grade crossings need to be considered along with a required traffic study, he said.