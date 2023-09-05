Mt. Kisco’s Democratic Ticket Has Track Record to Lead Village Forward

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

The election season is underway. Voters will get to vote for mayor and two seats on the Mount Kisco Village Board on Nov. 7, and there will be early voting and absentee ballots available.

The Democratic slate has three candidates: Lisa Abzun, current deputy mayor; Karine Patiño, current Village Board member; and Jean Farber, past member of the Village Board. They have the experience, energy and enthusiasm to serve our town, where each of them has been an advocate for a variety of concerns. They continue to be active in civic organizations and school activities. They understand that many issues are complex and the current and future needs of various, overlapping constituencies (residents, taxpayers, business owners, senior citizens, children, community groups, newcomers, others) must be explored and balanced.

The team knows how to work with elected officials at the county and state level to obtain funding and make progress. Current critical matters include walkability, mental health, telecommunications and housing. This team listens, learns and gets to work.

The candidates recognize their fiscal responsibility to the taxpayers. Part of that responsibility is to explore what maintenance of infrastructure is necessary now to prevent problems and larger costs later.

The role of village government is to address immediate needs and prepare for the future. Kicking problems down the road may be the easy choice and has been done at times in the past. The Democratic slate is ready for the bigger challenge.

Vote Row A!

Jeanine Meyer

Mount Kisco