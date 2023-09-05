Mt. Kisco Needs a Candidate’s Forum This Election Season

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

I am writing in response to the abrupt cancellation of the Mount Kisco candidate’s forum scheduled for Oct. 3, 2023.

“Democracy is a rule of the people, for the people and by the people.” (Abraham Lincoln) Profound words that translate to democracy being a form of government, representative democracy, in which political leaders are elected by the people and accountable to the people. The words set the bar for the people to be involved in the process.

The abrupt cancellation of the candidate’s forum is a gross understatement. The forum was scheduled and terms agreed to over six weeks ago. Notices were posted and six weeks wasted. I have no idea what transpired over the entire month of August.

Upon learning of the forum being cancelled, I contacted Martin Wilbur of The Examiner and asked if he could be of assistance in moderating a candidate’s forum in the future. He is a neutral and detached professional. He agreed, with the provision that all participants could agree on the format. As a candidate, I suggested that the format, time and decorum should be decided by others, not the candidates vying for political office.

At this late date I suggest that both my team, Theresa Flora, Angie Guerra and myself, Michael Cindrich, and the Abzun team, Lisa Abzun, Jean Farber and Karine Patino, pick Mount Kisco residents, one person representing each team, to meet with Martin Wilbur or his representative and set the parameters of any future forum. There are many open issues to discuss.

In a democracy “power is vested in the people.”

Michael Cindrich, Candidate for Mayor

Village/Town of Mount Kisco