Mt. Kisco Man Gets 18 Years for Stabbing Housemate to Death

A Mount Kisco man was sentenced to 18 years in state prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to fatally stabbing his housemate with a kitchen knife last year.

Oscar Manolo Morales, 42, pleaded guilty on Mar. 28 to the felony charge of first-degree manslaughter. Morales was also sentenced to five years of post-release supervision by state Supreme Court Justice Larry Schwartz in Westchester County Court.

On June 24, 2023, at about 11:12 p.m., Morales was engaged in a verbal dispute with Rey David Esquivel Lemus, 36, that turned physical before being separated by another resident living in their multifamily home on Mount Kisco’s Lexington Avenue. Minutes later, the defendant grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the victim four times throughout his body, including his chest, according to the Westchester County District Attorney’s office.

The Westchester County Department of Public Safety arrested Morales after responding to the scene. The victim was taken to Northern Westchester Hospital and was pronounced dead.

“Today’s sentence holds the defendant accountable for his brazen act of violence that took the life of his friend and housemate,” said Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah. “We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Lemus’s family who grieve this senseless loss.”

The case was prosecuted by assistant district attorneys Elizabeth Marcus and Kevin Jones of the Trials and Investigations Division.