Mt. Kisco Farmers Market Ready to Roll for New Season

It’s that time of year when the weather has turned warmer and a variety of farmers markets that had been closed for the winter are back in business.

On Sunday, the Mount Kisco Farmers, which is run by WMN unite, reopens for its third full season at the South Moger Avenue parking lot near the Metro-North. There will be close to 20 vendors a week and about 40 vendors overall, some of whom will appear on rotation, said Nicole Sturomski, the market’s executive director and found of WMN unite.

Along with the farms selling fresh, in-season produce, there will be an assortment of food vendors that would likely please anybody’s tastes.

Each week there will be music, including an open mic stage where visitors can take their shot at performing, and kids’ activities. New this year is a community tent that highlights local nonprofit and service organizations.

Along with all the delicious food choices, the market does its part to bind the community, Sturomksi noted.

“It draws together different walks of life and creates a community around farmers and neighbors,” Sturomski said. “We’re trying to make time for people to connect and think different.”

Among the new vendors this year that the public may look forward to is the Mount Kisco-based Mexican Fiesta Taqueria, which puts a south-of-the-border spin on breakfast items such as bacon, egg and cheese, coffee and tacos, and Café 117, a Bedford Hills deli, she said.

There will also be the Badozee food truck, which specializes in Caribbean food, and an assortment of farms with produce and vendors that will be on hand with baked goods and bread.

Another outfit making its Mount Kisco Farmers Market debut is Plastics Made Pretty, which takes discarded plastic items and reuses it in crocheted handbags.

During the course of the season, which runs through Nov. 3, there will be other vendors that specialize in crafts, pottery and flowers.

This year, the market will be open an hour later, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We pushed it up an hour this year to give people time to go to church,” Sturomski said.

The Mount Kisco Farmers Market will be held rain or shine, but if there’s a forecast for significant precipitation, it will be moved to the American Legion Hall on Legion Way and Route 117, she said.

For more information about the market and the vendors for the upcoming season, visit www.mkfarmersmarket.com.