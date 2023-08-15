Mt. Kisco Diner a Lively Place for Any Kind of Meal

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

By Morris Gut

Eating at the diner conjures up so many memories.

Not so many years ago, it was a place where one could dine well and still have some money left in your wallet. It was the place to gather with friends during the wee morning hours after a big evening out.

The old Thru-way Diner in New Rochelle comes to mind. Eggs and home fries got top billing. Or, if you were really hungry, you could hunker down for a burger deluxe and myriad other choices from its encyclopedic menu. And you could always drop a quarter into the jukebox and play your favorite hits.

It was a place to enjoy a casual weekend brunch, too. After all, breakfast is served all day and coffee cups were refilled by the house.

That’s what was rolling through my mind as we arrived at the Mt. Kisco Diner on East Main Steet on an early Sunday afternoon. There was a crowd lingering outside waiting to be seated, so we got our name on the list. The place was buzzing with patrons, and the waitstaff and busboys were in constant motion. Big platters of food kept passing us by and added to our hunger. While off at the busy sparkling bar, the display case offered a tempting variety of cakes and pies.

It only took about 20 minutes for us to be seated at a good corner table where we could watch all the dining room activity. Our waiter brought us our menus and we began turning the pages with a smile. Not only were many diner classics on hand, but there were also a variety of playful signature items, too.

I ordered the big nine-ounce Brunch Burger, served between cinnamon French toast, lettuce, tomato and fried egg and served with fries, coleslaw and pickle. My partner ordered a loaded chopped BBQ chicken ranch salad that contained field greens, sweet corn, black beans, diced tomato, cilantro and tortilla chips with country ranch dressing. Both were large enough to share or take home.

Mt. Kisco Diner was founded by Harry Georgiou. While some things have changed in the diner genre, it can still be a very satisfying meal break any time of the day. Mt. Kisco Diner goes the extra mile.

Mt. Kisco Diner is located at 252 E. Main St. in Mount Kisco. Open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner along with a weekend brunch. Outdoor seating and on-site parking available. Info: 914-666-5676 or visit www.mtkiscodiner.com.

Lefteris Gyro Opens in Hartsdale

I have been a fan of Lefteris Gyro Greek restaurant for a long time, starting with their original bustling eatery in Tarrytown. They later expanded to Mount Kisco and Pleasantville. There may be more sophisticated Greek spots in Westchester, but this casual eatery always puts out a good Mediterranean meal at a reasonable price. Bring a big appetite as portions are very generous.

This past year they vacated their Yonkers location and opened a new space on Hartsdale’s South Central Avenue. This was our first visit to the new venue. Compared to their others, this sprawling taverna is much larger and has a big sports bar.

We started off requesting a portion of spanakopita, Greek spinach pie, to share as a starter. To follow, I craved one of their popular wraps, with sliced lamb gyro, lettuce, tomato and onions, all folded in a pita. My partner wanted the skewered halibut kebab, flavorful firm fish kebabs served on a bed of mixed greens with feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumber, olives and plenty of toasted pita.

The pita wrap does get unruly, but over the years I have resorted to eating it with a knife and fork – with extra tzatziki sauce on the side, of course. It satiated our Greek hunger nicely.

Caveat: Out came our gyro and halibut, but no spanakopita. What happened? We asked our waitress about it, and she demurred, saying it wasn’t ready yet. We specifically ordered it as a starter to share, we responded. “Do you want to cancel the order,” she bluntly asked?

We did and finished our entrees. It was an unfortunate mix-up, perhaps because of the new staff in training. If you plan to visit this Lefteris, I suggest you be very clear about your order and how you want it served.

Lefteris Gyro is located at 149 S. Central Ave. in Hartsdale. Open daily. Take-out available. Info: 914-437-5200 or visit www.lefterisgyro.com.

Dubrovnik to Celebrate 10th Anniversary

Founded by Jerry Tomic a decade ago, Dubrovnik became a sensation – Westchester’s first restaurant devoted to Croatian cuisine. A multilevel 85-seat establishment, it features a lovely seasonal outdoor patio, state-of-the-art temperature-controlled wine cellar, al fresco wood fire rotisserie BBQ, lush seasonal herb garden and a bar and lounge. Talented chefs work the kitchen, transporting you to the beautiful Adriatic Sea in flavorful style.

To mark its anniversary, the restaurant will have a special multicourse buffet dinner on Thursday, Sept. 7, featuring live music and special guests. The cost is $85 per person. Reservations are suggested.

Dubrovnik is located at 721 Main St. in New Rochelle. Info: 914-637-3777 or visit www.dubrovnikny.com.

Red Horse Happy, Yappy Hours

After months of renovation and some delays, celebrity chef David Burke and his David Burke Hospitality Management opened Red Horse, a sprawling 200-seat steak restaurant in the space that previously operated as BLT Steak in The Opus Westchester in White Plains. Red Horse is described as an American steakhouse with Asian accents.

After initial difficulties with their liquor license, the bar is back offering a reasonably priced daily happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. at the bar and outside. Featured are such bar snacks as Red Horse cheeseburgers, east coast oysters, tuna and salmon tartare tacos, Hipster Fries, filet mignon gyoza and crispy shrimp spring rolls. Drinks start at $6.

For all you dog lovers, there’s also a daily Yappy Hour on the dog-friendly patio.

Lunch is served Thursday through Saturday and there’s a Sunday brunch. Dinner is served Sunday through Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m.

Red Horse by David Burke is located at 221 Main St. in White Plains. Info: 914-467-5713 or visit www.redhorsebydb.com.

Wellington’s Changes Format

Whenever I pass this little red shack, it feels like I am traveling through a quaint town in Maine, but actually, I’m driving down Halstead Avenue in Harrison.

Over the past few years, it has built a steady following. There are rustic signs galore touting the day’s specialties: lobster roll and chips, double cheeseburger and an eight-ounce soup, chicken wings (Buffalo or barbecue style), soup of the day and more. It’s open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Proprietors Bill and Ally Powell had also been operating Wellington’s Grill, a more formal tavern next door. Much to the dismay of their fans, they decided to close the restaurant. According to the Powells, it will still be available for private parties and events. They are also founders of Powell Catering.

Wellington’s Soup Shack is located at 110 Halstead Ave. in Harrison. Info: 914-315-1532 or visit www.wellingtonssoupshack.com.

Morris Gut is a restaurant marketing consultant and former restaurant trade magazine editor. He has been tracking the food and dining scene in greater Westchester for 30 years. He may be reached at 914-235-6591 or at gutreactions@optonline.net.