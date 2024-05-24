Mt. Kisco Bike Shop Opens Up a World of Fun for the Adventurous

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

It’s that time of year again where people clamor to get outside, and maybe after packing on a few pounds over the winter, want to be active again.

There may be no better way to have fun, get exercise and see the great outdoors through large swaths of Westchester and Putnam counties than riding a bicycle.

Ilene and Eric Marcos, the owners of Bicycle World in downtown Mount Kisco for the last 31 years after buying it from the original family that owned and operated it for about 40 years, have been selling the idea of attaining all of that by simply getting on a bike and riding to your heart’s content.

“You know when people say they don’t want things, they want experiences, this is the thing that it takes to get to that experience, but once you do it it’s there every weekend,” Eric Marcos said.

“Not only are you exercising, but you’re out in nature,” Ilene Marcos said. “There’s not many sports that you can do that. That’s spectacular.”

But in order have a good experience, whether it’s a casual spin around your town or something more serious, it has to be done properly. That’s where Bicycle World comes in, a shop that’s made the Top 100 bike shop list in the U.S. for 11 years running.

Not only does it carry a wide variety of pedal and electric-assisted bikes to help some rider navigate the terrain more easily, but Eric Marcos expertly uses technology to make sure the bike’s handlebars and seat fits the person just right.

“A bike is a waste unless it’s right for the body,” Eric said.

“It’s a big part of what our store is known for,” Ilene added about the custom fittings.

The shop also carries the growing array of different styles, including road bikes, gravel bikes, mountain bikes, cruiser bikes and electric and hybrid bikes, all geared to fitting the needs of the rider. There are low-frame bikes that allows an older or less fit person to more easily swing a leg to the other side.

The husband-and-wife team pushes back against anyone who might suggest that having a battery-assisted bike is somehow cheating.

“If someone wants to go on a long ride, then an e-bike is the answer,” Eric said. “You have like a 40-mile range to a 65-mile range depending on the battery and system, and there are ways to extend the range.”

What makes it a bicycle is that the assistance doesn’t mean you don’t have to pedal. (That would be a motorcycle, Eric mentioned.) However, it makes it easier to traverse the frequent inclines in the area. Then there are those people who like to take their bike to work and don’t want to be straining to start or end their day.

“Certain riders are afraid of riding, like maybe they don’t have the stamina, maybe they don’t have the physical fitness,” Ilene said. “It (pedal-assisted bikes) keeps them riding longer.”

If you’re able to take care of a car, maintaining bicycles are a whole lot simpler. Chains last about 1,500 to 2,000 miles. Each year, it’s best to get the bike tuned up, and depending on the services needed, Bicycle World offers tune-ups for $100, $149 and $200.

“Bikes are easy to maintain,” Eric said. “They don’t cost many dollars per mile and they pay back tremendously.”

For Ilene and Eric, who had been an avid cyclist when he was younger, running a bicycle shop is one of the most enjoyable ways to make a living.

“I mean, we’re selling a lot of fun,” Ilene said.

Bicycle World is located at 7 E. Main St. in Mount Kisco. It is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about the bicycles and services the business offers, call 914-666-4044 or visit www.bicycleworldny.com.